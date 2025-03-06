Softball Continues Homestand Against NC State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (12-9, 1-2 ACC) is set to welcome the NC State Wolfpack (15-7, 0-0 ACC) to Mewborn Field March 7-9 for their second conference series of the season.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (12-9) vs. NC State (15-7); Tech leads the overall series 38-20

Friday, March 7 | 5 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Saturday, March 8 | 3 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, March 9 | 1 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Parking

Parking for the series will be available in E65 McCamish lot and ER66 Family Housing Lot.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field continues to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Promotions

Saturday’s game is set to be the first ever Caturday at Mewborn Field. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a Georgia Tech cat collar. Please note the GT animal policy is still in place during this event, and animals are not permitted at Mewborn Field. Stay after the game on Saturday to get post-game autographs with the Georgia Tech softball team in the home bullpen.

Sunday Tech softball is set to honor America’s heroes at Mewborn Field with their special Heroes’ Day uniform. Stay after the game on Sunday, when the field will open up for kids to run the bases.

Storylines

Georgia Tech was one of two programs in the ACC to begin conference play last week, which means NC State will open their conference slate against the Yellow Jackets.

Tech began ACC play on a high note after downing No. 18 Stanford 5-4 after scoring five runs in the fifth inning to achieve the come back win.

Against their first conference opponent, the Jackets score 17 runs on 14 hits, two of which were doubles and four of which were home runs.

Gracyn Tucker leads Tech in home runs with five after recording the second grand slam of the season in game two against the Cardinal.

Alyssa Willer has not only worked her way into Tech’s starting lineup but currently leads the Jackets in batting average (.414), slugging percentage (.655), and on base percentage (.550) while still sporting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Willer started two games for Tech early on in the season (WKU, EKU) before being put into the pinch hitter, pinch runner rotation. The freshman reclaimed a starting spot against Troy (Feb. 19) and had a breakout performance with one run, three hits, two of which were triples, and five RBI.

The outfielder has retained her started outfield role for Tech for the 10 consecutive games and has batted no less than .400 in each of those starts.

Despite being ranked 26 th among ACC competitors for batting, Willer is the second highest ranked freshman on offense with the only other freshman ranked higher being part of the Wolfpack.

among ACC competitors for batting, Willer is the second highest ranked freshman on offense with the only other freshman ranked higher being part of the Wolfpack. Seven pitchers appeared in the circle for the Yellow Jackets against the Cardinal but it was freshman Sydnie Watts who led the pitching staff with eight strikeouts in a combined 6.2 innings pitched and held the ranked opponents to a .231 batting average.

Sophia Voyles was right up there with Watts as she also recorded eight strikeouts across 5.2 innings pitched.

Voyles leads Techs pitching staff overall with 38.1 innings pitched, 45 strikeouts, and holding batters to a .218 batting average. The senior is ranked seventh in the conference for total strikeouts and ninth for batters struck out looing (11).

Transfers Addison Leschber and Eliana Gottlieb have also become key additions to the Yellow Jackets’ lineup with Leschber manning first base for 12 of Tech’s 21 games while Gottlieb has occupied a starting spot in the outfield for 13.

Head coach Aileen Morales continues to lead Tech towards to her 200 th win as Georgia Tech softball’s leader, entering the NC State series with 199 wins.

win as Georgia Tech softball’s leader, entering the NC State series with 199 wins. Tech’s longest game of the season in 2024, and one of the longest in program history, was its first game of the series against NC State where the Yellow Jackets pulled out a 4-1 win after 11 innings.

The 2024 season saw Tech claim three ACC series, including its sweep of Pitt and NC State.

Against NC State, Tech is riding a seven-game winning streak, with its last loss being on the road during the 2021 season. The Jackets have not dropped a home game against the Wolfpack since March of 2018 (4-2).

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Tickets are still available for all of Tech’s remaining 2025 home games.

Single Game Tickets:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

