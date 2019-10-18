Softball Concludes Fall Season Sunday and Monday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball finishes out its 2019 fall schedule on Sunday and Monday, traveling across town to Emory on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. before concluding the schedule at Mewborn Field against Georgia Highlands on Monday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. Monday’s game against Georgia Highland was originally slated for Saturday however was moved due to the weather forecast.

The Jackets kicked off the fall season in Dothan, Ala., where they took two from Chipola. The Jackets then returned to The Flats to take on Shorter and Jacksonville State, topping both in 10 innings. The Jackets hosted Auburn on Thursday, Oct. 10 and bested the Tigers in seven, 3-2.

The remaining fall schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Time Location Sunday, Oct. 20 at Emory 2 p.m. Atlanta, Ga. Monday, Oct. 21 vs. Georgia Highlands 5 p.m. Mewborn Field

