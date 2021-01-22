Softball Announces Golf Scramble Fundraiser

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball announced today its Golf Scramble and Fundraiser will take place on March 1. Funds from event will go toward further helping the Yellow Jackets continue their momentum and help them battle the financial challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kicking off with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Mill Country Club, Jacket Nation will be able to donate and/or participate in a number of ways:

Golfing Foursome: Join in or bring your friends and play all 18 holes as a team, enjoying the beautiful course and a day in the sun. Cost: $500 .

Join in or bring your friends and play all 18 holes as a team, enjoying the beautiful course and a day in the sun. . Sponsor a Foursome : Those interesting in helping field the scramble, but not participating themselves, may sponsor a team of four to play the 18 holes. Cost: $500.

: Those interesting in helping field the scramble, but not participating themselves, may sponsor a team of four to play the 18 holes. Hole Sponsorship: Individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring one of the 18 holes, may purchase as holes remain. Cost: $150.

All proceeds, donation and profits for this event will be used to benefit and fund the necessary operations, equipment and facility improvements of Georgia Tech Softball. For more information, please contact Nick Parsons at 404-894-5390 or nparsons@athletics.gatech.edu.

Health and safety protocols set by Hamilton Mill Country Club will be observed.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.