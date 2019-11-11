Softball Announces 2020 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule

THE FLATS – Hosting for the fourth-straight year, Georgia Tech softball announces the schedule for the 2020 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, set for Friday-Sunday, Feb. 14-16 at Mewborn Field.

For the tournament the Jackets bring in Big Ten foes Iowa and Nebraska, as well as hosting neutral site games for Boston College. Tech is one of five ACC schools serving as the host sites for the 2020 challenge.

The full schedule for Georgia Tech is as follows:

Date Matchup Time Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 Iowa vs. Boston College 1 p.m. Nebraska vs. Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 Boston College vs. Nebraska 10 a.m. Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska 12:30 p.m. Boston College vs. Iowa 3:30 p.m. Iowa vs. Georgia Tech 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 Nebraska vs. Boston College 10 a.m. Georgia Tech vs. Iowa 12:30 p.m.

The Big Ten and ACC offices collaborate to determine the schedule each season. In addition, the official title of the Challenge rotates each year. The 2020 event will be referred to as the Big Ten/ACC Softball Challenge and will continue to mirror the official title of the conferences’ Challenge agreements for men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball.

The White and Gold open the 2020 season at Mewborn Field, hosting the 21st Buzz Classic Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 6-9. The Jackets kick off the action on Feb. 6 against University of Alabama-Birmingham with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

