Signing Day Central

THE FLATS — Wednesday, Nov. 13 is National Signing Day, the first opportunity for student-athletes in sports except football to sign National Letters of Intent to attend Georgia Tech beginning in 2020.

The lists below will be updated throughout the day as the signed NLIs roll in.

Baseball | Golf | Men’s Basketball | Softball | Women’s Tennis | Track & Field | Volleyball | Swimming & Diving 

Baseball

NamePos.Ht.Wt.B/THometownPrevious School
Hank ThomasOF6-5185L/ROxford, OhioSt. Xavier HS
Dawson BrownRHP6-1185R/RMacon, Ga.Tattnall Square Academy
Dylan StricklandSS6-1180R/RLoganville, Ga.Loganville HS
John Anderson2B5-11175R/RSuwanee, Ga.North Gwinnett HS
Xander StephensRHP6-2210R/RLilburn, Ga.Parkview HS

Golf

NameHt.Wt.HometownPrevious School

Men’s Basketball

NamePos.Ht.HometownPrevious School

Softball

NamePos.Ht.HometownPrevious School
Casey GogutsCatcher5-10Jupiter, Fla.William T. Dwyer HS

Women’s Tennis

NameHt.HometownCareer-High Rankings
Mahak Jain5-10Bhopal, IndiaWTA Singles: 511
ITF Junior: 29

Track and Field

NameEventHometownPrevious School
McKenna CroftDistanceDouglasville, Ga.Douglas County High School

Volleyball

NamePos.Ht.HometownPrevious School

Swimming & Diving

NameEventHometownClub Team
Batur UnluFreeDenizli, TurkeyFenerbahce Sports Club

