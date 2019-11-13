Signing Day Central

THE FLATS — Wednesday, Nov. 13 is National Signing Day, the first opportunity for student-athletes in sports except football to sign National Letters of Intent to attend Georgia Tech beginning in 2020.
The lists below will be updated throughout the day as the signed NLIs roll in.
Baseball | Golf | Men’s Basketball | Softball | Women’s Tennis | Track & Field | Volleyball | Swimming & Diving
Baseball
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|B/T
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Hank Thomas
|OF
|6-5
|185
|L/R
|Oxford, Ohio
|St. Xavier HS
|Dawson Brown
|RHP
|6-1
|185
|R/R
|Macon, Ga.
|Tattnall Square Academy
|Dylan Strickland
|SS
|6-1
|180
|R/R
|Loganville, Ga.
|Loganville HS
|John Anderson
|2B
|5-11
|175
|R/R
|Suwanee, Ga.
|North Gwinnett HS
|Xander Stephens
|RHP
|6-2
|210
|R/R
|Lilburn, Ga.
|Parkview HS
Golf
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|Previous School
Men’s Basketball
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Previous School
Softball
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Casey Goguts
|Catcher
|5-10
|Jupiter, Fla.
|William T. Dwyer HS
Women’s Tennis
|Name
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Career-High Rankings
|Mahak Jain
|5-10
|Bhopal, India
|WTA Singles: 511
ITF Junior: 29
Track and Field
|Name
|Event
|Hometown
|Previous School
|McKenna Croft
|Distance
|Douglasville, Ga.
|Douglas County High School
Volleyball
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Previous School
Swimming & Diving
|Name
|Event
|Hometown
|Club Team
|Batur Unlu
|Free
|Denizli, Turkey
|Fenerbahce Sports Club