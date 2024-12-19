Rutledge Named First-Team All-America by SIS

Rutledge is Georgia Tech’s first first-team all-American since punter Pressley Harvin III was a unanimous first-team honoree in 2020, and is the first non-specialist to earn first-team all-America recognition for the Yellow Jackets since current Houston Texans guard Shaq Mason in 2014. Rutledge is the 54th first-team all-American in Tech’s 132-year football history.

Established in 2002, Sports Info Solutions utilizes its player value statistic – Total Points – along with other metrics and scouting to select its all-America teams.

Rutledge earned the honor on the strength of ranking in the top 10 nationally among offensive linemen in Total Points, including a top-five national ranking in run blocking Total Points. In pass protection, the junior had only two “blown blocks” in nearly 400 attempts, according to SIS.

“Big Red,” as he’s known to teammates, helped anchor a Georgia Tech offensive front that is tied for second nationally in fewest sacks allowed (6) and has paved the way for the Jackets to rank in the top 40 nationally in rushing offense (186.8 ypg).

In addition to the all-America honor, Rutledge was named first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference by both the ACC and the Associated Press.

Making his outstanding season even more impressive, Rutledge overcame a serious foot injury sustained in a car accident last December that kept him out of action until the beginning of Georgia Tech’s fall camp in July.

Rutledge and the Yellow Jackets (7-5, 5-3 ACC) close the 2024 season on Dec. 27 when they face Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.