Roster Changes for Georgia Tech Football

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins officially announced changes to his team’s 2019 roster on Thursday. Defensive back Derrik Allen officially enrolled at Georgia Tech this week and has joined the Yellow Jackets football program while senior defensive lineman Brad Morgan and redshirt freshman wide receiver Tija’i Whatley have both had to step away from football due to medical issues.

Allen redshirted as a true freshman at Notre Dame last season and will sit out of game action in 2019 due to NCAA transfer regulations. From nearby Marietta, Ga., Allen was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN coming out of Lassiter H.S. in 2018. Rivals ranked him as the nation’s No. 66 overall prospect and the No. 8 player from the state of Georgia while ESPN tabbed him as the No. 5 safety nationally. Despite having his senior season at Lassiter cut short due to injury, he tallied 54 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and seven pass break-ups in eight games. He was selected to participate in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

“We’re excited to welcome Derrik home to Atlanta and into our organization,” Collins said. “He’s a great addition to our football program, both on and off the field, and our campus community.”

Morgan decided to forego his senior season due to a back injury. He was slated to play defensive line as a senior in 2019 but played in 28 games as an offensive lineman over the past three seasons, including 11 appearances and three starts at right guard last season.

Whatley had to step away from football due to a health issue. He redshirted as a true freshman last season after being a three-star prospect out of the Darlington School in Rome, Ga.

Both Morgan and Whatley will remain on scholarship and involved with the football program in non-playing capacities.

“I feel for both Brad and Tija’i,” Collins said. “It goes without saying that they will continue to be a part of the Georgia Tech football family and we’re looking forward to the contributions that they continue to make to our organization and the Institute.”

