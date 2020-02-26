Open search form
Roper’s late homer lifts Jackets past Owls

Box Score

THE FLATS – Breanna Roper hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, and Blake Neleman threw seven strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run in a complete-game win as Georgia Tech came back to defeat Kennesaw State, 2-1, Wednesday at Mewborn Field.

How it Happened: It was a pitcher’s duel for much of the game until Kennesaw State got on the board first in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. But with a runner on and nobody out in the bottom of the sixth, Roper broke through with a towering home run to left center to give Tech a 2-1 advantage. Neleman closed the door for the Jackets, striking out the last two batters she faced to seal the victory.

Up next, Georgia Tech hosts the I-75 Challenge, facing Iowa State, Penn State and Rider, from Feb. 28-March 1 at Mewborn Field. The games can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Game Notes

  • Breanna Roper’s go-ahead home run in the sixth was her first of the season.
  • Blake Neleman earned her third win of the season, and has recorded at least seven strikeouts three times.
  • Georgia Tech has now won three of its last four games
  • The Yellow Jackets improved to 20-8 all-time, and 10-3 at home, against Kennesaw State

Multimedia

Blake Neleman makes a diving catch with two outs

Bailee Zeitler makes the snow cone grab to rob the Owls of a hit

Breanna Roper his a g0-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth

 

