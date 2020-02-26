Roper’s late homer lifts Jackets past Owls

Box Score

THE FLATS – Breanna Roper hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, and Blake Neleman threw seven strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run in a complete-game win as Georgia Tech came back to defeat Kennesaw State, 2-1, Wednesday at Mewborn Field.

How it Happened: It was a pitcher’s duel for much of the game until Kennesaw State got on the board first in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. But with a runner on and nobody out in the bottom of the sixth, Roper broke through with a towering home run to left center to give Tech a 2-1 advantage. Neleman closed the door for the Jackets, striking out the last two batters she faced to seal the victory.

Up next, Georgia Tech hosts the I-75 Challenge, facing Iowa State, Penn State and Rider, from Feb. 28-March 1 at Mewborn Field. The games can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Game Notes

Breanna Roper’s go-ahead home run in the sixth was her first of the season.

go-ahead home run in the sixth was her first of the season. Blake Neleman earned her third win of the season, and has recorded at least seven strikeouts three times.

earned her third win of the season, and has recorded at least seven strikeouts three times. Georgia Tech has now won three of its last four games

The Yellow Jackets improved to 20-8 all-time, and 10-3 at home, against Kennesaw State

Multimedia

Mid 2 | With runners in scoring position, Neleman gets the strikeout to retire the Owls in the second! Due up Awald, Cowden, Zeitler GT – 0, KSU – 0 pic.twitter.com/zxq1jQ0xWJ — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 26, 2020

Blake Neleman makes a diving catch with two outs

Bailee Zeitler makes the snow cone grab to rob the Owls of a hit

Mid 6 | Tight ballgame here heading into the bottom of the sixth Due up – Hooper, Roper, Kauf GT – 0, KSU – 1 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 26, 2020

Breanna Roper his a g0-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth