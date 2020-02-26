Roper’s late homer lifts Jackets past Owls

THE FLATS – Breanna Roper hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, and Blake Neleman threw seven strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run in a complete-game win as Georgia Tech came back to defeat Kennesaw State, 2-1, Wednesday at Mewborn Field.
How it Happened: It was a pitcher’s duel for much of the game until Kennesaw State got on the board first in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. But with a runner on and nobody out in the bottom of the sixth, Roper broke through with a towering home run to left center to give Tech a 2-1 advantage. Neleman closed the door for the Jackets, striking out the last two batters she faced to seal the victory.
Up next, Georgia Tech hosts the I-75 Challenge, facing Iowa State, Penn State and Rider, from Feb. 28-March 1 at Mewborn Field. The games can be seen on ACC Network Extra.
Game Notes
- Breanna Roper’s go-ahead home run in the sixth was her first of the season.
- Blake Neleman earned her third win of the season, and has recorded at least seven strikeouts three times.
- Georgia Tech has now won three of its last four games
- The Yellow Jackets improved to 20-8 all-time, and 10-3 at home, against Kennesaw State
Multimedia
The ☀ is comin' out and we're ready to play!!
📺 https://t.co/LYUtiZ05LR
📈 https://t.co/FCQqAuhvs6#BeGold ||| #404institute pic.twitter.com/OOG9tn37d6
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 26, 2020
Mid 2 | With runners in scoring position, Neleman gets the strikeout to retire the Owls in the second!
Due up Awald, Cowden, Zeitler
GT – 0, KSU – 0 pic.twitter.com/zxq1jQ0xWJ
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 26, 2020
Blake Neleman makes a diving catch with two outs
Bailee Zeitler makes the snow cone grab to rob the Owls of a hit
Mid 6 | Tight ballgame here heading into the bottom of the sixth
Due up – Hooper, Roper, Kauf
GT – 0, KSU – 1
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 26, 2020
Breanna Roper his a g0-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth
JACKETS WIN!!#BeGold pic.twitter.com/mM32Fe6xij
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 26, 2020
Game-winning home run tonight from @b_rope__ ‼️#BeGold ||| #404institute pic.twitter.com/k1nSUOkFLA
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 27, 2020
Another night of dishin’ out K’s for @blakeneleman in the circle! #BeGold ||| #404institute pic.twitter.com/nEkEsCXNPx
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 27, 2020