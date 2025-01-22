Georgia Tech Student-Athletes Post Record GPA

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes posted a 3.30 mean grade point average during the Fall 2024 semester, the highest mean GPA in Tech athletics’ history.

Last fall’s 3.30 mean GPA broke the previous athletics record of 3.25, which was posted the previous semester (Spring 2024), and headlined a multitude of impressive academic achievements for the Yellow Jackets last semester. Those performances included:

five teams achieving their highest team GPA of all-time – golf (3.83), women’s tennis (3.83), men’s tennis (3.68), softball (3.55) and women’s cross country/track and field (3.51);

football posting a 3.0 team GPA, marking the first time that it ever reached the 3.0 threshold in-season, or recorded 3.0 team GPAs in back-to-back semesters (3.02 – Spring 2024);

12-of-13 programs overall posting a 3.0 team GPA – golf (3.83), women’s tennis (3.83), men’s tennis (3.68), softball (3.55), women’s cross country/track and field (3.51), women’s swimming and diving (3.39), men’s swimming and diving (3.37), men’s cross country/track and field (3.36), baseball (3.34), volleyball (3.31), football (3.0) and women’s basketball (3.0);

76% of all student-athletes earning a 3.0 or higher, the highest percentage in Tech history;

60% of student-athletes earning Dean’s List or Faculty Honors designations;

student-athletes on men’s teams posting a 3.22 mean GPA, the highest in Tech history;

first-year student-athletes earning a 3.25 mean GPA.

Extraordinarily, Tech’s student-athletes achieved such a high level of academic success with 82% of them majoring in business (45%), engineering (26%), sciences (8%) or computing (3%).

Georgia Tech’s academic success is also illustrated by its latest 94% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), which was released by the NCAA in November. It is the highest in school history and four percentage points higher than the national average of 90%.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

