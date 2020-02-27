Open search form
Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 47)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 47 includes:

  • football head coach Geoff Collins previewing spring practice, which begins next Tuesday, March 3;
  • women’s basketball senior forward Francesca Pan reflecting on a memorable Senior Day in Tech’s win over No. 17 Florida State;
  • Georgia Tech Sports Innovation challenge winners Leon Price, Peter Oliveira Soens and Beau Martin discussing their method of improving swimming and diving technology and how it can impact GT student-athletes.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

