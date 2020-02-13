Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 46)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 46 includes:

Head baseball coach Danny Hall breaks down Tech’s No. 4-rated freshman class and the rest of the 2020 roster before Opening Day

breaks down Tech’s No. 4-rated freshman class and the rest of the 2020 roster before Opening Day Assistant women’s basketball coach Brandy Manning details the development of the Yellow Jackets’ front court ahead of a challenging finish the 2019-20 regular season

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.