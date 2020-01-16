Open search form
Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 44)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 44 includes:

  • Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Brian Oliver discusses the defining moment during the 1990 Final Four run in advance of their 30th reunion this Saturday at McCamish Pavilion;
  • Head women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner shares her thoughts on her team’s 4-1 start in ACC play.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

