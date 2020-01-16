Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 44)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 44 includes:

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Brian Oliver discusses the defining moment during the 1990 Final Four run in advance of their 30th reunion this Saturday at McCamish Pavilion;

discusses the defining moment during the 1990 Final Four run in advance of their 30th reunion this Saturday at McCamish Pavilion; Head women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner shares her thoughts on her team’s 4-1 start in ACC play.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.