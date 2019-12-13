Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 43)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 43 includes:

Georgia Tech football general manager Patrick Suddes discussing the program’s recruiting efforts heading into National Signing Day;

discussing the program’s recruiting efforts heading into National Signing Day; volleyball head coach Michelle Collier detailing her team’s postseason run to the NIVC semifinals;

detailing her team’s postseason run to the NIVC semifinals; women’s basketball assistant coach Tasha Butts explaining why the Yellow Jackets lead the nation in scoring defense.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.