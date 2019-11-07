Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 39)

From The Flats is a weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 39 includes:

the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra and football color analyst Sean Bedford previewing Georgia Tech football’s final road game of the 2019 regular season at Virginia;

and football color analyst previewing Georgia Tech football’s final road game of the 2019 regular season at Virginia; former Yellow Jacket linebacker Steven Sylvester reflecting on Georgia Tech’s impact on his life;

volleyball head coach Michelle Collier discussing her red-hot team’s eight-match winning streak and their Friday night showdown at No. 2 Pitt.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.