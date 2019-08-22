Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 30)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Learfield IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 30 includes:

Georgia Tech athletics’ character development coach Derrick Moore sharing his excitement for the 2019 season and the origins of his most frequent pregame speech refrain;

sharing his excitement for the 2019 season and the origins of his most frequent pregame speech refrain; Andy Ogletree reflecting on his run to the U.S. Amateur championship;

reflecting on his run to the U.S. Amateur championship; football defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker discussing the Yellow Jackets’ preseason camp and how Georgia Tech prepares to face defending national champion Clemson.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

