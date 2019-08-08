Open search form
Open mobile menu

Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 29)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Learfield IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 29 includes:

  • football offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude sharing the latest offensive developments through one week of preseason camp;
  • football wide receiver/defensive back Jair Hawkins-Anderson recounting his favorite moments thus far from camp and his favorite part of practice;
  • volleyball head coach Michelle Collier previewing the 2019 season and how a young nucleus of talent can accomplish something special at Georgia Tech.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests. 

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics)FacebookInstagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
August 5, 2019 Georgia United Launches GT Athletics Affinity Debit Card

Official Georgia Tech athletics debit card features access to 100,000 ATMs across 170 countries

Georgia United Launches GT Athletics Affinity Debit Card
August 2, 2019 VIDEO: Bringing The Energy (Ep. 3)

Assistant coach Tashard Choice talks about how Georgia Tech fans bring the energy to The Flats

VIDEO: Bringing The Energy (Ep. 3)
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets