Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 29)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Learfield IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 29 includes:

football offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude sharing the latest offensive developments through one week of preseason camp;

football wide receiver/defensive back Jair Hawkins-Anderson recounting his favorite moments thus far from camp and his favorite part of practice;

volleyball head coach Michelle Collier previewing the 2019 season and how a young nucleus of talent can accomplish something special at Georgia Tech.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

