Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 28)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Learfield IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 28 includes:

new men’s basketball associate director of player personnel B.J. Elder reminiscing on Georgia Tech’s run to the 2004 Final Four;

women's basketball assistant coach Blanche Alverson sharing her early impressions of Tech and what she's most excited about for the 2019-20 season;

former men's tennis all-American and current #ProJacket Chris Eubanks detailing how GT prepared him for professional success on the court and why he's loving the new era of Georgia Tech football.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.