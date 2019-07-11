Open search form
Open mobile menu

Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 27)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Learfield IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 27 includes:

  • Linebacker David Curry shares the advice his father, eight-year NFL-veteran Buddy Curry, gave him when a new coach arrives on campus
  • Wide Receiver Jalen Camp explains how strength coach Lewis Carralla has changed his weight room habits
  • Volleyball Middle Blocker Kodie Comby discusses her mental approach ahead of her senior season

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
July 9, 2019 196 Yellow Jackets Named to ACC Honor Roll

Five Georgia Tech student-athletes earn honor for fifth time

196 Yellow Jackets Named to ACC Honor Roll
July 8, 2019 #TGW: Money Player

Quarterback Lucas Johnson planning for his future with internship at Piedmont Group

#TGW: Money Player
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets