Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 27)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Learfield IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.
Episode 27 includes:
- Linebacker David Curry shares the advice his father, eight-year NFL-veteran Buddy Curry, gave him when a new coach arrives on campus
- Wide Receiver Jalen Camp explains how strength coach Lewis Carralla has changed his weight room habits
- Volleyball Middle Blocker Kodie Comby discusses her mental approach ahead of her senior season
Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.