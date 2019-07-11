Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 27)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Learfield IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 27 includes:

Linebacker David Curry shares the advice his father, eight-year NFL-veteran Buddy Curry, gave him when a new coach arrives on campus

Wide Receiver Jalen Camp explains how strength coach Lewis Carralla has changed his weight room habits

Volleyball Middle Blocker Kodie Comby discusses her mental approach ahead of her senior season

