Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 26)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 26 includes:

  • ACC Network analyst and Georgia Tech football alum Roddy Jones detailing his expectations for the Yellow Jackets on the gridiron in 2019;
  • Tech golfer Noah Norton explaining how he turned his boyhood dream of competing in the U.S. Open into a reality in 2019.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

