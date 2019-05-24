Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 25)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 25 includes:

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer and ACC Network voice Wes Durham discussing the August launch of ACCN and its implications for Georgia Tech;

discussing the August launch of ACCN and its implications for Georgia Tech; GT golf head coach Bruce Heppler previewing Georgia Tech’s NCAA Championship appearance in Fayetteville, Ark.;

previewing Georgia Tech’s NCAA Championship appearance in Fayetteville, Ark.; ACC Coach Of The Year Danny Hall examining Georgia Tech Baseball’s postseason resume and the Yellow Jackets’ ACC title hopes.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.