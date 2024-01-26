PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Baseball Holds First Team Practice

Head Coach Danny Hall Preseason Media Availability

Position Player Preseason Media Availability (John Giesler, Matthew Ellis)

Pitchers Preseason Media Availability (Ben King, Terry Busse)

GEORGIA TECH BASEBALL TICKETS

Be there for all the action as Georgia Tech baseball 2024 season tickets are now on sale! Opening Day is slated for Friday, Feb. 16 against the Radford Highlanders so secure your seats now at one of the country’s premier collegiate baseball venues, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium! The Yellow Jackets will host more than 30 home games this season, including five ACC series. For more information on the 2024 season, click HERE!

