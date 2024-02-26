PHOTOS: Hall Named Honorary Georgia Tech Alumnus

“Words cannot describe how thrilled I am to be named an honorary alumnus at Georgia Tech,” Hall said. “My wife, Kara, and I have thoroughly enjoyed our time here and can safely call Georgia Tech and Atlanta home. My sons, Carter and Colin, have earned degrees for the Scheller College of Business and we are so proud to say that our sons are graduates and alumni. I have used the value of the Tech degree to lure some of the finest student-athletes in the country to The Flats. I’m humbled and proud to join this prestigious community.”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall was named an Honorary Georgia Tech Alumnus by the Georgia Tech Alumni Association on Feb. 15 at the Alumni Association’s 2024 White and Gold Honors Gala.

Entering the 2024 season, the ABCA Hall of Famer has compiled a career record of 1,378-749-1 (.648) in 36 seasons as a head coach, including an 1,170-632-1 (.649) record in 30 seasons at Georgia Tech (1994-present). Hall’s 1,170 wins are the most in Tech history and the most among any active NCAA coach in the country. His .649 winning percentage on The Flats ranks second among Tech coaches with more than 700 games coached, behind only Morris (.674). Under Hall, the Yellow Jackets have compiled 15 40-win seasons and four 50-win seasons, including the school record 52-win campaign in 2002.

“Congratulations to Coach Hall on this great, well-deserved honor,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “His 1,100-plus wins and the incredible number of All-Americans and Major Leaguers that he has produced at Georgia Tech speak for themselves. But what makes this honor so appropriate for Coach Hall is how he has represented the Institute and its ideals on and off the field during his tenure. I’m very happy for Georgia Tech athletics’ newest Tech alumnus, Danny Hall.”

He has led the Jackets to its only three College World Series appearances (1994, 2002, 2006), 23 NCAA Regional appearances, and six NCAA Super Regional appearances. He’s been named ACC Coach of the Year four times, winning seven ACC regular season/divisional championships and five ACC Tournament championships. He was also named the Sporting News’ National Coach of the Year in 1997.

Hall’s student-athletes have achieved tremendous success, having 139 Yellow Jackets drafted, including 15 first-round picks, and 32 of them playing in the Big Leagues. His players have earned 120 all-America honors, 140 all-ACC selections, and 28 freshman all-America awards. Not limited to just success on the playing field, Hall’s Jackets have also earned 19 academic all-American honors with more than 200 student-athletes named to the ACC academic honor roll.

