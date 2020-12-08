Open search form
PHOTOS: Distance Runner Andrew Kent

Senior Andrew Kent has established himself as one of the Yellow Jackets top long distance runners. Kent was the Georgia Tech men’s top finisher at two regular season meets and at ACC XC Championships. At the FSU Invite on Oct. 2, Kent raced to a second-place finish in the 8K leading the Jackets to a second-place spot on the team leaderboard. He is more than just a reliable low-stick in XC, during the 2020 ACC Indoor Championships he earned Second Team All-ACC honors for his performance in the 5000m. Off the track and course Kent is a dedicated student-athlete in the classroom. In 2019 & 2020 he was named to the All-ACC Academic Team, while also earning a spot on the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.

