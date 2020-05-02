On This Day: Tech Wins Program-Record 19th ACC Game

#BestOfGT: On May 2nd, 2010, Georgia Tech set a program record, winning its 19th conference game on its way to an ACC Tournament title and NCAA Regional appearance. Tech went 19-2 in ACC play that season.

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sophomore Kelsi Weseman went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI as the No. 9/7 Georgia Tech Softball team (46-9, 19-2 ACC) defeated NC State (28-26, 9-12), 8-1, on a hot Sunday afternoon at Dail Stadium.

Redshirt senior Jen Yee had a double and three walks as well on the day and finished the weekend having reached base in all 14 of her plate appearances with four hits and 10 walks. Yee led the game off with her 47th career double breaking Tara Knudsen’s school record. Yee finished the regular season having reached base safely at least once in all 55 games.

Tech hit three more home runs on the day and finished the regular season with 105. Freshman Hope Rush hit her 18th of the year and sophomore Danielle Dike also went deep for the seventh time this season. Rush (26-6) got the win as she allowed one earned run on four hits. She walked five and struck out five in six innings of work. Junior Kristen Adkins pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning and fanned a batter to close out the game. Dike had a double and a walk to go along with her home run.

NC State ace Lindsay Campana, who began the weekend with an ACC record low ERA below 1.00, was charged with five earned runs today. She gave up seven runs total on six hits and five walks. She fanned one in her four innings of work.

Tech jumped out quick on Campana and the Wolfpack in the first. With Yee aboard after walking, Weseman went opposite field for her 11th round-tripper of the season putting the Jackets up 2-0. Later in the inning, freshman Caitlin Jordan reached on an error and Rush crushed the first pitch she saw off the light pole in right field for her 18th big fly of the year as Tech took a 4-0 lead.

Dike hit a solo home run to dead center field in the third inning making it a 5-0 game and then a two-run double off the bat of junior Kristine Priebe in the fourth brought the score to 7-0.

NC State loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Rush was able to get out of the jam allowing just one run to score. Tech got that run back in the top of the sixth inning on a RBI single by Weseman.