Off the Court with Carol Lee

Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns six letterwinners from 2019-20 and welcomes four newcomers. In this edition of Off the Court, get to know freshman Carol Lee, a native of the Northern Mariana Islands. Lee attended Penn Foster High School in Scranton, Penn. She has captured 12 ITF Junior singles titles and doubles titles.

What is your pre-match ritual?

My pre-match ritual is to do physical warm-ups and then hit a few balls, talk to my coaches and listen to certain music.

Why do you love Georgia Tech?

I love Georgia Tech because I’m surrounded with a diverse community, the campus is just perfect – not too big and not too small – and I love how there is nature around the campus.

How did you start playing tennis?

I started to play tennis when I watched my dad play doubles with his peers one day. I became interested and so I asked him to teach me. My dad started to play tennis first because of his health. Eventually he became a tennis dad to me.

What is your favorite thing about the game of tennis?

My favorite thing about tennis is competing and winning. And having fun too.

If you didn’t play tennis, what other sport would you play?

I would run track or play volleyball. I would run track because I like to run in general and I feel satisfied after the run. I would also play volleyball because it’s fun to play with a group of people, and back in my country, volleyball is a common sport for most of the people as a hobby.

Who were your role models growing up?

Roger Federer and Serena Williams

Favorites:

Movie: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Food: Korean Rice Cake (tteokbokki)

Dessert: Matcha Ice Cream and Apple Pie

Breakfast Cereal: Honey, Almond, Blueberry Oats

Cartoon: Naruto Shippuden

Social Media App: Instagram, Tik Tok, Snapchat

Spot on Georgia Tech’s Campus: Tech Green with the hammocks