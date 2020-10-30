Off the Court With Ava Hrastar

Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns six letterwinners from 2019-20 and welcomes four newcomers. In this edition of Off the Court, get to know freshman Ava Hrastar, a local native from Duluth, Ga. Hrastar attended Johnson Ferry Christian Academy and was a Blue Chip recruit out of high school. She was rated the No. 18 recruit in the class of 2020 and the No. 2 recruit in Georgia by TennisRecruiting.net.

What is your pre-match ritual?

Wake up, eat, warm up and then I listen to music until I go on the court.

Why do you love Georgia Tech?

I love it because of the people I have met and the friends I have already made. I love being on a team as well as being able to work with three coaches that I know will help me improve as a person and as a player.

What is your favorite Georgia Tech tradition?

I like how on almost every sign, the ‘T’ is always gone.

How did you start playing tennis?

My dad taught me when I was little.

What is one skill you would like to master and why?

I really want to learn how to play volleyball because my friends here are on the team. It looks fun and I’m really tall, so why not.

What is your favorite thing about the game of tennis?

I like being able to compete both individually and on a team.

If you didn’t play tennis, what other sport would you play?

Volleyball. I like being on a team and everyone is tall, so I’d fit right in. I also like the hype around the sport and how at games, you can be really loud.

If you could meet one famous person, who would it be and why?

Marilyn Monroe because she is just kind of a legend.

Who were your role models growing up?

Definitely my parents and my tennis coach throughout high school.

Favorites:

Movie – Anchorman or The Hangover

TV Show – Bachelor/Bachelorette

Food – Pasta

Dessert – Candy

Breakfast Cereal – Lucky Charms or Honey Bunches of Oats

Cartoon – Mickey Mouse

Social Media App – Snapchat

Professional Athlete – Rafael Nadal

Spot on Georgia Tech’s Campus – CULC