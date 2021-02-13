No. 9 Jackets Host No. 15 Vanderbilt Sunday

THE FLATS – The 9th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team returns home for the first time since January on Sunday, welcoming No. 15 Vanderbilt to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. First serve is slated for 11 a.m.

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech (7-3), which will face its fifth top-15 opponent in 10 days Sunday, looks to get back to winning ways, coming off a tough 4-1 loss last Thursday at No. 5 Georgia. The Yellow Jackets were led in Athens by senior Victoria Flores, who picked up her ninth singles win this season and improved to 8-0 in dual match play.

Vanderbilt (7-0) comes into Sunday’s matinee off a 5-2 win over fellow ACC foe Louisville in Nashville. The Commodores face their third ACC opponent in Atlanta, having also picked up a 5-2 win over Miami. Vanderbilt is set to make only is second road trip this season after visiting Middle Tennessee State in early January. Holly Staff, Marcella Cruz and Anessa Lee all boast double-figure singles wins on the season to pace the Commodores.

Vanderbilt leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 14-6, and has taken the last five meetings. The Jackets last defeated the Commodores in 2011 in Nashville.

SPECTATOR ATTENDANCE AT KEN BYERS TENNIS COMPLEX: In order to maintain social distancing guidelines recommended for indoor and outdoor events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), attendance at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for this year’s men’s and women’s tennis dual matches will be strictly limited to guests of student-athletes and coaches of competing teams on the team pass list.

Those in attendance at dual matches will be required to adhere to campus policies by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and sitting in designated seats. Regrettably, due to the limited capacity and health and safety protocols, matches will not be open to the general public. Fans can follow the matches with live stats and live stream.

Singles

No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 20 Christina Rosca – Vanderbilt

No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech





