No. 9 Jackets Fall at No. 5 Georgia, 4-1

ATHENS, Ga. – Victoria Flores pocketed a straight set singles win for the Yellow Jackets, but it wasn’t enough as No. 9 Georgia Tech dropped a 4-1 decision at No. 5 Georgia Thursday afternoon. The loss moved Tech to 7-3 overall this season.

DOUBLES – The Bulldogs got an early match lead winning the doubles point with victories on courts one and three. Georgia came out with 3-1 leads on both courts as Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault opened a 4-2 lead on court one. They handed the doubles advantage to Georgia, sealing a 6-4 win over No. 5 Kenya Jones and Flores. Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski also opened with a 3-1 lead on court three over Sophia Sassoli and Monika Dedaj, but the Yellow Jackets battled back to a 4-4 tie. UGA held off Tech’s rally, capturing a 6-4 win to clinch the doubles point.



SINGLES – Georgia cushioned its lead to 3-0 with a pair of straight set wins on courts four and one to open singles play. No. 73 Morgan Coppoc topped Mahak Jain on court four, 6-2, 6-2, before No. 16 Jokic defeated No. 13 Jones, 6-2, 6-3, on court one.

No. 56 Flores put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard, pocketing a victory on court two. The senior took a 4-3 lead over No. 31 Ma and grabbed the first set, 6-3. On serve at 2-all in the second set, Flores earned a break, grabbing a 4-2 lead and held off Ma for the set, 6-4, setting up a 3-1 match tally.

Georgia clinched the match from the three seed where No. 60 Kowalski edged No. 123 Gia Cohen, 6-3, 7-6 (8-0), finalizing a 4-1 win for the Bulldogs.

UP NEXT – The Jackets compete at home for the first time since January, welcoming Vanderbilt on Sunday, Feb. 14. First serve is slated for 11 a.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. Katarina Jokic/Ariana Arseneault (UGA) def. No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) 6-4

2. No. 37 Morgan Coppoc/Elena Christofi (UGA) vs. Gia Cohen/Ruth Marsh (GT) 5-5, DNF

3. Lea Ma/Meg Kowalski (UGA) def. Sophia Sassoli/Monika Dedaj (GT) 6-4

Order of finish: 1,3

SINGLES

1. No. 16 Katarina Jokic (UGA) def. No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) 6-2, 6-3

2. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 31 Lea Ma (UGA) 6-3, 6-4

3. No. 60 Meg Kowalski (UGA) def. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) 6-3, 7-6 (8-0)

4. No. 73 Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-2, 6-2

5. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. No. 50 Marta Gonzaez (UGA) 0-3, DNF

6. Monika Dedaj (GT) vs. Elena Christofi (UGA) 1-0, DNF

Order of finish: 4, 1, 2, 3

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com