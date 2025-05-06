No. 8 Seed Tech Opens ACC Tournament Play Against No. 9 Cal

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-21, 10-11 ACC) travel up north to begin ACC Softball Tournament play on Wed. May 7, in Brighton, Mass. The No. 8 seed Yellow Jackets commence postseason play against the No. 9 seed Cal Bears (35-18, 11-13 ACC) at approximately 11 a.m. on ACC Network.

The No. 8 seed Yellow Jackets will look to make back-to-back semifinal appearances for the first time since the 2009-2010 seasons, both of which saw Tech go on to defeat Florida State in the finals.

Tournament Information

2025 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, May 7- First Round

Game 1: #8 Georgia Tech vs. #9 California | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 2: #5 Stanford vs. #12 Pitt | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 3: #7 Virginia vs. #10 Louisville | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 4: #6 North Carolina vs. #11 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 8 – Quarterfinal

Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 6: #4 Duke vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 7: #2 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 9 – Semifinal

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 10 – Final

Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

The regular season concluded with freshman Alyssa Willer leading the team in batting average (.362), on base percentage (.504), and slugging percentage (.649).

Willer’s strong percentages through the 2025 season overall were on display against conference opponents as she finished the year ranked in the top-10 in the conference for slugging percentage (.755), on base percentage (.521), and on base plus slugging percentage (1.276) against ACC teams.

Not only does Willer’s on base plus slugging percentage rank her within the top-10 of the ACC’s conference stats, but makes her one of three freshmen within the top-10 ranking.

Gracyn Tucker remains one of Tech’s biggest threats on offense with a 138 at bats, 33 runs, 43 hits, five doubles, 12 home runs, 40 RBI, and 84 total bases.

Both Tucker and Willer finished the regular season with six home runs against conference opponents.

Tucker and Willer have each recorded three home runs this season during crucial match ups against top-25 teams.

Junior Paige Vukadinovich helps drive Tech’s offense as well with a team high 46 runs and eight stolen bases, alongside nine doubles, 21 RBI, and 62 total bases.

Vukadinovich is one of four Yellow Jackets to appearance in all 47 of Tech’s 2025 contests, with the other three being Grace Connelly, Emma Simon, and Tucker.

With her two hits in the final game of the regular season against Clemson, Vukadinovich leads the Jackets in multi-hit home runs with 11 multi-hit games this season.

The senior duo of Sophia Voyles and Kinsey Norton lead Tech’s pitching staff, Voyles with a 2.79 ERA, 113.0 innings pitched and 130 strikeouts and Norton with a 2.90 ERA, 56 strikeouts, and 67.2 innings pitched.

Voyles leads the Jackets in wins (11), game starts (22), game appearances (29), and opposing batting average (.219).

Sydnie Watts has worked her way to become one of Tech’s starting pitchers as she has made 16 overall appearances in her freshman campaign, with 12 of those games being started in the circle.

Norton has been a vital piece in Tech’s winning strategy as she has made 24 appearances in relief this season and collected five saves along the way. Her five saves in 2025 put her just two shy of the program record for saves in a single season.

Tech’s two transfers have proven to be assets to the Jackets’ arsenal and found their groove in the last few weeks with Addison Leschber recording six runs, 14 hits, six RBI, and 18 total bases, and Eliana Gottlieb recording four runs, nine hits, two home runs, 11 RBI, and 17 total bases.

This is the sixth season under head coach Aileen Morales that the Jackets have had a winning overall record, winning home record, and gone at least .500 in road games. The 2025 season also marks the fifth season under coach Morales’ direction that Tech has held a winning record playing at neutral sites.

Round one of the ACC Tournament will be the eighth overall meeting between Tech and Cal, but the first ever meeting during the ACC Softball Tournament.

Tech trails the overall series against Cal 8-0 with five games being neutral site losses and the three most recent games being played in Berkeley, Calif.

The three-game series in the 2025 season saw the Jackets drop games one (10-2) and two (5-4) before taking game three (8-5).

Willer hit her tallied her second career home run in the fifth inning of game three which gave Tech some cushion on offense.

QUICK HITS: THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

This will be Georgia Tech’s 30 th appearance in the ACC Championships, the third most in the conference behind Florida State and UNC.

appearance in the ACC Championships, the third most in the conference behind Florida State and UNC. The Yellow Jackets have won 39 games at the tournament, the second most in conference history, behind FSU.

The 2025 ACC Championship marks the seventh consecutive season Tech has made it to the ACC Tournament. In her eight seasons leading the Jackets, head coach Aileen Morales has taken Tech to the ACC Championships every season, excluding the 2020 season when the tournament was canceled.

Georgia Tech’s five ACC Tournament titles is the second most in the conference.

GT and FSU are the only programs to have won at least one game at the ACC Tournament in each of the past five seasons (tournament was canceled in 2020).

Tech has only entered ACC Championships as the No. 8 seed once before, which was the 2014 season.

