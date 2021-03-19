No. 8 Jackets Visit Virginia Tech and Virginia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech heads north for a pair of weekend matches at Virginia Tech and No. 15 Virginia. The 8th-ranked Yellow Jackets hold first serve at noon against the Hokies and Cavaliers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Georgia Tech (11-7, 4-3 ACC) split two matches this past weekend, defeating No. 6 Duke, 5-2, before falling to top-ranked North Carolina. Kenya Jones leads Tech in singles play, owning a 6-1 ACC record. Victoria Flores boasts a 13-4 overall singles record, while the teammates lead Tech from the No. 1 doubles position with a 14-2 ledger.

Virginia Tech (4-9, 0-6 ACC) has spilt the last four matches, most recently defeating Radford in out-of-conference play, 6-1, after falling to No. 14 Virginia, 7-0. The Hokies are paced in singles by Tamara Barad Itzaki with a 7-6 overall record, while Erika Cheng and Katie Andreini lead the team in doubles at 3-3. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against VT, 19-3, and have won four-straight.

No. 15 Virginia (9-2 overall, 5-1 ACC) is currently tied for second in the ACC standings, having only dropped one decision to North Carolina on Feb. 21. The Cavaliers come into the weekend on a five-match win streak and host Clemson on Saturday. Emma Navarro is undefeated in singles play from the No. 1 spot for Virginia, currently 6-0 against league opponents.

FOLLOW ALONG AT VIRGINIA TECH:

Live Stats: Click Here

FOLLOW ALONG AT VIRGINIA:

Live Stats: Click Here

Live Video: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 11 Natasha Subhash – Virginia

No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 47 Rosie Johanson – Virginia

No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 80 Emma Navarro – Virginia

No. 91 Sofia Munera – Virginia

No. 104 Amber O’Dell – Virginia

No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 31 Rosie Johanson/Vivian Glozman – Virginia

No. 58 Elizabet Danailova/Nika Kozar – Virginia Tech