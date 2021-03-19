Open search form
Open mobile menu

No. 8 Jackets Visit Virginia Tech and Virginia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech heads north for a pair of weekend matches at Virginia Tech and No. 15 Virginia. The 8th-ranked Yellow Jackets hold first serve at noon against the Hokies and Cavaliers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Georgia Tech (11-7, 4-3 ACC) split two matches this past weekend, defeating No. 6 Duke, 5-2, before falling to top-ranked North Carolina. Kenya Jones leads Tech in singles play, owning a 6-1 ACC record. Victoria Flores boasts a 13-4 overall singles record, while the teammates lead Tech from the No. 1 doubles position with a 14-2 ledger.

Virginia Tech (4-9, 0-6 ACC) has spilt the last four matches, most recently defeating Radford in out-of-conference play, 6-1, after falling to No. 14 Virginia, 7-0. The Hokies are paced in singles by Tamara Barad Itzaki with a 7-6 overall record, while Erika Cheng and Katie Andreini lead the team in doubles at 3-3. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against VT, 19-3, and have won four-straight.

No. 15 Virginia (9-2 overall, 5-1 ACC) is currently tied for second in the ACC standings, having only dropped one decision to North Carolina on Feb. 21. The Cavaliers come into the weekend on a five-match win streak and host Clemson on Saturday. Emma Navarro is undefeated in singles play from the No. 1 spot for Virginia, currently 6-0 against league opponents.

FOLLOW ALONG AT VIRGINIA TECH:
Live Stats: Click Here

FOLLOW ALONG AT VIRGINIA:
Live Stats: Click Here
Live Video: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:
Singles
No. 11 Natasha Subhash – Virginia
No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech
No. 47 Rosie Johanson – Virginia
No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech
No. 80 Emma Navarro – Virginia
No. 91 Sofia Munera – Virginia
No. 104 Amber O’Dell – Virginia
No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles
No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech
No. 31 Rosie Johanson/Vivian Glozman – Virginia
No. 58 Elizabet Danailova/Nika Kozar – Virginia Tech

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 14, 2021 No. 1 UNC Edges No. 13 Jackets, 6-1

Georgia Tech’s Kenya Jones cruises to victory at the top spot

No. 1 UNC Edges No. 13 Jackets, 6-1
March 12, 2021 No. 13 Jackets Down No. 6 Duke, 5-2

Georgia Tech women’s tennis hands Duke its first ACC loss of the season

No. 13 Jackets Down No. 6 Duke, 5-2
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets