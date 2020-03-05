No. 8 Jackets Visit UNC, Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – No. 8 Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens a five-match road swing this weekend, traveling to No. 1 North Carolina on Friday, before visiting No. 41 Virginia Tech on Sunday. First serve on Friday in Chapel Hill is slated for 3 p.m. with first serve on Sunday set for 1 p.m. in Blacksburg.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets (14-5, 4-1 ACC) climbed two spots in the latest ITA polls released this week to No. 8 after defeating then-No. 42 Clemson and No. 12 Wake Forest last weekend. Junior Victoria Flores went undefeated on the weekend and rose to No. 41 in the national singles rankings. Senior Kenya Jones, who boasts a 15-9 singles mark on the season, climbed to No. 20 nationally. Jones and Flores, who lead Tech in doubles play at 19-2, jumped into the top-10 nationally, sitting at No. 6.

No. 1 North Carolina (16-0, 4-0 ACC) remains undefeated on the year and claimed the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Feb. The Tar Heels boast three players ranked in the top 10 in singles and is paced by Alexa Graham and Sara Daavettila, both with 20-plus wins on the season. Tech has taken the last two meetings in Chapel Hill.

No. 41 Virginia Tech (7-5, 0-5 ACC) has gotten off to a slow start in conference play and has dropped four-straight matches heading into weekend action. The Hokies will host NC State on Friday before welcoming the Yellow Jackets on Sunday. The Jackets have won the three meetings against the Hokies.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Friday at UNC:

Live Stats: Click Here

Sunday at VT:

Live Stats: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 3 Alexa Graham – North Carolina

No. 5 Sara Daavettila – North Carolina

No. 6 Cameron Morra – North Carolina

No. 20 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 41 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 51 Alle Sanford – North Carolina

No. 52 Makenna Jones – North Carolina

No. 89 Elizabeth Scotty – North Carolina

No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 4 Sara Daavettila/Alexa Graham – North Carolina

No. 8 Cameron Morra/Makenna Jones – North Carolina

No. 15 Makenna Jones/Alle Sanford – North Carolina

No. 17 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 78 Nika Kozar/Elizabet Danalova – Virginia Tech

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com