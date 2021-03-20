No. 8 Jackets Top Virginia Tech, 6-1

BLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 8 Georgia Tech cruised to a 6-1 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon, improving its record to 12-7 overall and 5-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Jackets took the win with the doubles point and five singles victories.

DOUBLES – With wins on courts one and two, the Yellow Jackets took a 1-0 lead over the Hokies following doubles play. Competing on court two, Ava Hrastar and Gia Cohen gave the Jackets the edge with a 6-2 rout of Erika Cheng and Katie Andreini. Hrastar and Cohen opened with a 3-0 lead and never looked back to collect their third ACC victory this season. The Hokies leveled the doubles field, winning on court three as Shene Disbergen and Rita Pinto topped Sophia Sassoli and Monika Dedaj, 6-4, leaving the decision for the doubles point on court one. Tech’s No. 5 duo of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores clinched the doubles point from the top doubles position, defeating No. 58 Nika Kozar and Elizabet Danailova, 6-4. The Jackets took a 3-1 lead before the Hokies battled back to a 4-all standstill. Jones and Flores won the next two games to pocket the match, 6-4, and seal the doubles point.

SINGLES: GT carried momentum over from doubles into singles play, winning five of six courts to seal the win. Hrastar made quick work of Nina Sorkin on court three, cruising to a 6-4, 6-0 decision before Flores gave the Jackets a 3-0 advantage, defeating Kozar on court two, 6-1, 7-5.

Jones clinched the match from the top singles position, improving her ACC singles ledger to 7-1, with a triumph over Tamara Barad Itzaki. The Jacket took a 5-2 lead over the Hokie in the first set, but Itzaki rallied back to force a tiebreaker at 6-6. Jones took the tiebreaker, 7-3, and rolled in a 6-2 second set to secure the victory for Georgia Tech.

On court four, Cohen rebounded from dropping the first set to Sabina Richtrova to collect a three-set victory over the Hokie, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Mahak Jain cushioned GT’s lead on court six, topping Cheng in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

The Hokies took the final match of the day to get on the scoreboard as Andreini took a super tiebreak win over Carol Lee, 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (12-10) to account for the final 6-1 score.

UP NEXT – The Yellow Jackets continue this road swing, visiting No. 15 Virginia on Sunday. First serve is slated for noon in Charlottesville, Va.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 58 Nika Kozar/Elizabet Danailova (VT) 6-4

2. Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen (GT) def. Erika Cheng/Katie Andreini (VT) 6-2

3. Shene Disbergen/Rita Pinto (VT) def. Sophia Sassoli/Monika Dedaj (GT) 6-4

Order of finish: 2,3,1

SINGLES

1. No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) def. Tamara Barad Itzhaki (VT) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

2. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) def. Nika Kozar (VT) 6-1, 7-5

3. Ava Hrastar (GT) def. Nina Sorkin (VT) 6-4, 6-0

4. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) def. Sabina Richtrova (VT) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

5. Katie Andreini (VT) def. Carol Lee (GT) 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (12-10)

6. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Erika Cheng (VT) 6-4, 6-3

Order of finish: 3, 2, 1, 4, 6, 5

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com