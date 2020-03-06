No. 8 Jackets Fall at No. 1 North Carolina, 6-1

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Senior Kenya Jones proved victorious in a battle at the top seed, but it wasn’t enough as No. 8 Georgia Tech fell at No. 1 North Carolina, 6-1, Friday afternoon. The loss moved Tech to 14-6, 4-2 in ACC play.

DOUBLES ACTION: North Carolina captured the doubles point with 6-2 wins on courts two and three. The Tar Heels opened with 3-2 leads on both courts that mirrored each other, wrapping up moments apart. Cameron Morra and Elizabeth Scotty gave UNC the edge in doubles before No. 15 Makenna Jones and Alle Sanford clinched the early lead from court two. In a top-10 battle on court one, Tech’s No. 6 duo of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores led 4-3 over UNC’s No. 4 Alexa Graham and Sara Daavettila before the match was suspended.

SINGLES ACTION: The Tar Heels took the first set on all six courts to open singles play and took a 3-0 match lead with two straight-set victories on courts two and four. No. 89 Scotty took a 6-3, 6-2, decision over Nami Otsuka on court four before No. 6 Morra extended UNC’s lead with a 6-2, 6-0 win on court two over No. 41 Flores. The Tar Heels clinched the match from court three as No. 5 Daavettila won by retirement over No. 123 Gia Cohen. Daavettila took the first set, 6-3, and led 3-2 in the second before Cohen retired.

No. 51 Sanford put UNC up 5-0 with a 6-3, 6-2 win on court six over Nadia Gizdova before No. 52 Jones captured the last singles win for the Tar Heels on court five. Tech’s No. 20 Jones put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard, claiming a triumph on court one over No. 3 Graham. After dropping the first set, 6-3, Jones rallied in the second set, 6-3, to force a super tiebreak. Jones took the tiebreak, 10-6, to record her third victory over a top-10 opponent this season.

UP NEXT: Georgia Tech continues this road swing visiting Virginia Tech on Sunday. First serve in Blacksburg, Va., is slated for 1 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1- No. 6 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) vs. No. 4 Alexa Graham/Sara Daavettila (UNC) 4-3, DNF

2-No. 15 Makenna Jones/Alle Sanford (UNC) def. Nadia Gizdova/Sophia Sassoli (GT) 6-2

3-Cameron Morra/Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) def. Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) 6-2

Order of finish: 3,2



Singles

1-No. 20 Kenya Jones (GT) def. No. 3 Alexa Graham (UNC) 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6)

2-No. 6 Cameron Morra (UNC) def. No. 41 Victoria Flores (GT) 6-2, 6-0

3-No. 5 Sara Daavettila (UNC) def. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) 6-3, 3-2, WR

4-No. 89 Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) def. Nami Otsuka (GT) 6-3, 6-3

5-No. 52 Makenna Jones (UNC) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-4, 6-2

6-No. 51 Alle Sanford (UNC) def. Nadia Gizdova (GT) 6-3, 6-2

Order of finish: 4,2,3,6,5,1

