No. 6 Jackets Top No. 10 Oklahoma State, 4-3

STILLWATER, OKLA. – No. 6 Georgia Tech wrapped up the 2021 ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Sunday, capturing a 4-3 win over No. 10 Oklahoma State. Rosie Garcia Gross clinched the win for the Yellow Jackets to improve Tech’s record to 7-2 overall.

DOUBLES – Tech captured the doubles point for the third time in Stillwater, taking courts one and two for the early match lead. Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores took a 3-0 lead over Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto at the top spot, and sealed a 6-3 victory to even the doubles field after OSU took court three. Ruth Marsh and Gia Cohen clinched the doubles point from court two. The Yellow Jacket pair opened with a 2-1 early lead and sealed the win, 6-4, for the 1-0 Tech lead.



SINGLES – Monika Dedaj cruised on court six over Lora Boggs, dropping only one game en route to a 6-1, 6-0 rout of the Cowgirl, handing Tech a 2-0 lead. But Oklahoma State took courts three and four to knot the score at 2-2. Flores returned the lead to the Yellow Jackets from court two. The senior rolled to a 6-2 opening set over Alana Wolfberg and held a 5-4 lead in the second set. Wolfberg earned a break to knot the set at 5-all, but Flores won the next two games to pocket the set, 7-5, and return a 3-2 lead to Georgia Tech.

The lead was quickly erased by OSU as Thamchaiwat took court one, leaving the match to be decided on court five where Garcia Gross faced Daniella Medvedeva. All even in the first set, 6-6, Garcia Gross came out strong in the tiebreak, leading 5-3. The Jacket would take a set lead over the Cowgirl, winning the tiebreak, 7-3. Garcia Gross opened the second set with a 4-1 lead and broke Medvedeva to grab a 5-2 lead. The Cowgirl fought off a couple match points at 5-4 to knot the set at 5-5, but Garcia Gross claimed a 6-5 edge. The Jacket served out the set for a 7-5 win, clinching the victory for Tech, 4-3.

“Today was another tough match to cap ITA National Team Indoors for us,” commented head coach Rodney Harmon. “We came out on the positive side of a great match. Rosie [Garcia Gross] did a great job closing out the match. Vicky [Flores] played great tennis all weekend in both singles and doubles. Gia [Cohen] and Ruth [Marsh] were undefeated in doubles and closed out the doubles point for us today.”

UP NEXT – Tech travels to in-state rival Georgia for a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11. First serve is slated for 3 p.m. in Athens.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 34 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat/Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) 6-3

2. Ruth Marsh/Gia Cohen (GT) def. Dariya Detkovskaya/Lenka Stara (OSU) 6-4

3. Daniella Medvedeva/Alana Wolfberg (OSU) def. Carol Lee/Monika Dedaj (GT) 6-3

Order of finish: 3,1,2

SINGLES

1. No. 24 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (OSU) def. No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) 6-4, 6-3

2. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 105 Alana Wolfberg (OSU) 6-2, 7-5

3. No. 77 Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) 6-2, 6-3

4. Lenka Stara (OSU) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-4, 6-2

5. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Daniella Medvedeva (OSU) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5

6. Monika Dedaj (GT) def. Lora Boggs (OSU) 6-1, 6-0

Order of finish:6,3,4,2,1,5

