No. 6 Jackets Fall to No. 9 Ohio State, 4-3

STILLWATER, OKLA. – No. 6 Georgia Tech held a 3-1 lead over No. 9 Ohio State in the second match of ITA National Team Indoor Championships, but the Buckeyes rallied for a 4-3 win Saturday morning. The loss moved Tech to 6-2 on the season.

DOUBLES – For the second straight match in Stillwater, the Yellow Jackets took a 1-0 lead winning the doubles point. Gia Cohen and Ruth Marsh gave Tech the edge in doubles play, claiming court two over Luna Dormet and Lisa Hofbauer. Knotted at 2-all, the Jackets took a 5-4 edge and served out the match, 6-4. The doubles point was clinched from the top spot where No. 5 Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores topped Isabelle Boulais and Kolie Allen. The Jackets trailed early, 2-0, but responded taking a 3-2 lead. Jones and Flores won the next three games to clinch the match, 6-3.



SINGLES – Ohio State got on the scoreboard with a win on court one, but the Yellow Jackets grabbed a 3-1 lead, winning minutes apart on courts three and two. Cohen, on court three, won a hard-fought match over Boulais in straight sets. The Jacket held strong for a 7-5 first set and opened with an early 2-0 lead in the second. Cohen pocketed the second set, 6-0, to put Tech up 2-1. Flores extended Tech’s lead with a straight set win on court two over Allen. Knotted at 2-all in the first set, Flores rattled off four straight games to take the opener, 6-2, and came out with a 3-1 lead in the second set. The senior held strong for a 6-2 second set, setting up a 3-1 match score.

The lead was short-lived as Ohio State rallied back to take the remaining three singles courts and the match. Hofbauer topped Mahak Jain on court four, 6-0, 7-5, and tied the match at 3-3 with a 6-4, 6-4 win on court five. The Buckeyes clinched the match on court six where Luna Dormet defeated Ruth Marsh, 6-4, 6-1, for the final 4-3 score.

UP NEXT – Tech will face either No. 13 Northwestern or host No. 10 Oklahoma State on Sunday morning at 10 am. EST.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Isabelle Boulais/Kolie Allen (OSU) 6-3

2. Ruth Marsh/Gia Cohen (GT) def. Luna Dormet/Lisa Hofbauer (OSU) 6-4

3. Irina Cantos Siemers/Lucia Marzal (OSU) def. Carol Lee/Monika Dedaj (GT) 6-3

Order of finish: 2, 1, 3

SINGLES

1. No. 78 Irina Cantos Siemers (OSU) def. No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) 6-1, 6-2

2. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) def. Kolie Allen (OSU) 6-2, 6-2

3. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) def. Isabelle Boulais (OSU) 7-5, 6-0

4. Lisa Hofbauer (OSU) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-0, 7-5

5. Lucia Marzal (OSU) def. Carol Lee (GT) 6-4, 6-4

6. Luna Dormet (OSU) def. Ruth Marsh (GT) 6-4, 6-1

Order of finish: 1,3,2,4,5,6

