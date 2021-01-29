No. 6 Jackets Collect Pair of Wins

THE FLATS – No. 6 Georgia Tech collected a pair of wins on Friday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, defeating UAB and Kennesaw State, both by 5-2 decisions. The wins pushed the Yellow Jackets to 5-0 on the young season.

UAB MATCH

The Yellow Jackets made quick work grabbing the doubles point against the Blazers. No. 5 Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores cruised to a 6-0 triumph on court one over Dominika Hrabalova and Adela Wasserbauerova. Tech took courts two and three within seconds of each other to sweep doubles play. Ava Hrastar and Monika Dedaj clinched the point with a 6-2 decision on court three before Gia Cohen and Ruth Marsh wrapped up a 6-1 win on court two less than a minute later.

Jones wasted no time adding a point to the scoreboard for Tech, downing Jana Hecking, 6-1, 6-3, on court one before Hrastar cushioned Tech’s lead to 3-0 with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on court two over Wasserbauerova. UAB pulled within one, winning the next two matches on courts five and six for a 3-2 tally. But the Jackets rallied back from one set down on courts three and four to clinch the win. Mahak Jain forced a deciding third set against Dominika Hrabalova on court four and cruised in the third set to clinch the match with a 6-1 set victory. After splitting the first two sets with Megan Bertrands on court two, freshman Carol Lee erased a 3-0 deficit and knotted the final set at 4-all. Lee broke Bertrands to take a 5-4 lead and served out the final set, 6-4, to finalize the 5-2 victory for the Jackets.