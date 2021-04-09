Open search form
Open mobile menu

No. 32 Tech Drops Tight 4-3 Match to No. 42 Notre Dame

Box Score

THE FLATS – No. 32 Georgia Tech men’s tennis suffered a 4-2 loss in a tight contest against No. 42 Notre Dame at the Ken Byers Tennis Court on Friday evening. In the Yellow Jackets second consecutive loss they dropped the doubles point before attempting a rally in singles that ultimately fell short, moving Tech to 10-8 overall with a 4-6 ACC record.

The Fighting Irish 12-8 (5-4 ACC) clinched the doubles point with wins on positions one and three. True freshman Chen Dong won a decisive 6-1, 6-2 match in singles at position six to tie it up at one apiece. Dong improves to 7-4 in dual match singles play.

On position four redshirt freshman Keshav Chopra defeated Matthew Che 6-2, 7-6 (8), earning his ninth dual match singles victory of the season. He has now won four straight singles matches.

No. 20 Marcus McDaniel lost a close first set to No. 69 Axel Nefve 7-6 (10), before falling in the second 6-2 at position one. This is only the third loss McDaniel has had in dual match singles play this year, currently sporting a 14-3 record.

No. 24 Andres Martin battled back with a 6-3 second set win on position two after falling in the first set prior to losing a 6-2 decision to Richard Ciamarra. Martin still holds a strong 12-5 dual match singles record following the loss.

Tech will be back at the Byers Tennis Complex this Sunday for the Jackets Senior Day match-up versus Louisville. First serve is slotted for noon (EST).

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Apr 09, 2021 at Atlanta, Ga.
(Ken Byers Tennis Complex)
#42 Notre Dame Men’s Tennis 4, #32 Georgia Tech 3

Singles competition
1. #69 Axel Nefve (NDMTEN) def. #20 Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) 7-6 (12-10), 6-2
2. Richard Ciamarra (NDMTEN) def. #24 Andres Martin (M-GT) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
3. Tristan McCormick (NDMTEN) def. Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
4. Keshav Chopra (M-GT) def. Matthew Che (NDMTEN) 6-2, 7-6 (10-8)
5. Brandon McKinney (M-GT) def. Connor Fu (NDMTEN) 6-7 (0-7), 6-4, retired
6. Chen Dong (M-GT) def. Brandon Ancona (NDMTEN) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles competition
1. Axel Nefve/Tristan McCormick (NDMTEN) def. #50 Marcus McDaniel/Andres Martin (M-GT) 6-3
2. Brandon Ancona/William Howells (NDMTEN) def. #64 Pablo Schelcher/Brandon Freestone (M-GT) 5-4
3. Matthew Che/Richard Ciamarra (NDMTEN) def. Zummy Bauer/Brandon McKinney (M-GT) 6-1

Match Notes:
Notre Dame Men’s Tennis 12-8 (5-4 ACC); National ranking #42 Georgia Tech 10-8 (4-6 ACC); National ranking #32
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,2,4,1,3)
Played outdoors
Jeremy Efferding interim coach for GT
T-2:18 A-45

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
April 8, 2021 No. 32 Yellow Jackets Host No. 42 Notre Dame & Louisville

Tech plays host to ACC foes on Senior Weekend

No. 32 Yellow Jackets Host No. 42 Notre Dame & Louisville
March 28, 2021 No. 35 Tech Drops Heartbreaker to No. 12 Wake Forest, 4-3

No. 52 McDaniel defeats No. 8 Henri Squire in singles

No. 35 Tech Drops Heartbreaker to No. 12 Wake Forest, 4-3
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets