No. 32 Tech Drops Tight 4-3 Match to No. 42 Notre Dame

Box Score

THE FLATS – No. 32 Georgia Tech men’s tennis suffered a 4-2 loss in a tight contest against No. 42 Notre Dame at the Ken Byers Tennis Court on Friday evening. In the Yellow Jackets second consecutive loss they dropped the doubles point before attempting a rally in singles that ultimately fell short, moving Tech to 10-8 overall with a 4-6 ACC record.

The Fighting Irish 12-8 (5-4 ACC) clinched the doubles point with wins on positions one and three. True freshman Chen Dong won a decisive 6-1, 6-2 match in singles at position six to tie it up at one apiece. Dong improves to 7-4 in dual match singles play.

On position four redshirt freshman Keshav Chopra defeated Matthew Che 6-2, 7-6 (8), earning his ninth dual match singles victory of the season. He has now won four straight singles matches.

No. 20 Marcus McDaniel lost a close first set to No. 69 Axel Nefve 7-6 (10), before falling in the second 6-2 at position one. This is only the third loss McDaniel has had in dual match singles play this year, currently sporting a 14-3 record.

No. 24 Andres Martin battled back with a 6-3 second set win on position two after falling in the first set prior to losing a 6-2 decision to Richard Ciamarra. Martin still holds a strong 12-5 dual match singles record following the loss.

Tech will be back at the Byers Tennis Complex this Sunday for the Jackets Senior Day match-up versus Louisville. First serve is slotted for noon (EST).

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Apr 09, 2021 at Atlanta, Ga.

(Ken Byers Tennis Complex)

#42 Notre Dame Men’s Tennis 4, #32 Georgia Tech 3

Singles competition

1. #69 Axel Nefve (NDMTEN) def. #20 Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) 7-6 (12-10), 6-2

2. Richard Ciamarra (NDMTEN) def. #24 Andres Martin (M-GT) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

3. Tristan McCormick (NDMTEN) def. Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

4. Keshav Chopra (M-GT) def. Matthew Che (NDMTEN) 6-2, 7-6 (10-8)

5. Brandon McKinney (M-GT) def. Connor Fu (NDMTEN) 6-7 (0-7), 6-4, retired

6. Chen Dong (M-GT) def. Brandon Ancona (NDMTEN) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Axel Nefve/Tristan McCormick (NDMTEN) def. #50 Marcus McDaniel/Andres Martin (M-GT) 6-3

2. Brandon Ancona/William Howells (NDMTEN) def. #64 Pablo Schelcher/Brandon Freestone (M-GT) 5-4

3. Matthew Che/Richard Ciamarra (NDMTEN) def. Zummy Bauer/Brandon McKinney (M-GT) 6-1

Match Notes:

Notre Dame Men’s Tennis 12-8 (5-4 ACC); National ranking #42 Georgia Tech 10-8 (4-6 ACC); National ranking #32

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,2,4,1,3)

Played outdoors

Jeremy Efferding interim coach for GT

T-2:18 A-45

