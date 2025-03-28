No. 25 Women’s Tennis Cruises Past Wake Forest, 4-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 25 Georgia Tech women’s tennis made quick work of Wake Forest, collecting a 4-0 road win on Friday afternoon. The win pushed the Yellow Jackets to 11-7 overall and 5-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference action.

DOUBLES

Wake Forest took the first doubles match, leaving Georgia Tech needing the final two to claim the early lead. The Yellow Jackets proved victorious as Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach evened the field with a 6-3 win over Nevena Carton and Kady Tannenbaum on court two. The Jackets grabbed a 4-2 lead and extended their advantage to 5-3 before pocketing the win.

All eyes turned to court one for the doubles point where Scarlett Nicholson and Kylie Bilchev led 4-2 over Krystal Blanch and Makayla Mills. Wake Forest closed within 4-3, but the Jackets won the next two games for a 6-3 victory, clinching the early match lead for Georgia Tech.

SINGLES

Georgia Tech carried the momentum into singles action, winning on courts two, five and one to seal the victory. Cruz concluded first, taking home a straight-set win on court two over Blanch. Cruz held a comfortable 4-1 lead to start the match and took the opening set, 6-3, before rolling in the second, 6-3, putting Tech up 2-0 in the match.

Competing on court five, Taly Licht held strong to capture a win over Sankavi Gownder, 6-2, 7-6 (7). Licht jumped out with a 5-0 advantage in the first set and took the set lead, 6-2. But the foes tossed games back-and-forth in the second set, remaining at a 6-all standstill for a tiebreak. Licht and Gownder battled in the tiebreak with the Jacket pulling out the win, 9-7, for a 3-0 Georgia Tech lead.

Nicholson clinched the win from court one as the Jacket rallied back for a three-set triumph over Carton. After dropping the first set, 6-4, Nicholson regrouped and cruised in the next two sets, 6-2, 6-2, to come-from-behind for the win.

Georgia Tech continues this road swing at No. 11 NC State on Sunday, March 30. First serve is slated for 12 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Scarlett Nicholson/Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. No. 86 Krystal Blanch/Makayla Mills (WFU) 6-3*

2. No. 62 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. No. 64 Nevena Carton/Kady Tannenbaum (WFU) 6-3

3. Whitley Pate/Anna Zhang (WFU) def. Taly Licht/Meera Jesudason (GT) 6-2

Order of finish: 3,2,1*

Singles

1. No. 83 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. No. 53 Nevena Carton (WFU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2*

2. No. 97 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. No. 116 Krystal Blanch (WFU) 6-3, 6-3

3. Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Anna Zhang (WFU) 4-6, 7-6 (5), 5-5, DNF

4. Given Roach (GT) vs. Kady Tannenbaum (WFU) 7-5, 2-6, 5-3, DNF

5. Taly Licht (GT) def. Sankavi Gownder (WFU) 6-2, 7-6 (7)

6. Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Makayla Mills (WFU) 7-6 (4), 6-6, DNF

Order of finish: 2,5,1*

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com