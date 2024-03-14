No. 25 Tech Set to Host Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (18-8, 6-0 ACC) returns to Mewborn Field this weekend for an ACC series against Notre Dame (14-9, 0-3 ACC). The Jackets carry a 14-game home winning streak and the best conference start in program history (6-0) into the weekend as they look to win the first seven games of conference play for the first time in program history.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (18-8, 6-0 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (14-9, 0-3 ACC)

Friday, March 15 | 8 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

Saturday, March 16 | 5 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, March 17 | 3 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

Parking

Parking on Saturday will be limited to the E66 Family Housing parking garage due to ongoing Track and Field and Baseball games on campus.

Parking on Sunday and Friday will be available in E65 McCamish lot, ER66 Family Housing Lot, 8th Street, and Fowler Street in between 8th and 10th.

Promotions

Friday is Cancer Awareness Day – the first 100 fans will receive a free Pink “Sting ‘Em” T-Shirt

Saturday is Junior Jackets Day featuring post-game autographs and 50 Jr. Jackets shirt pick ups

Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day – fans are encouraged to WEAR GOLD with the first 250 fans receiving a free Gold “Sting ‘Em” T-Shirt

Clear Bag Policy

This year, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field is implementing a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Storylines

• Georgia Tech softball has been ranked in a national poll for the first time since 2012, coming in at No. 25 in Softball America’s Week 5 poll and receiving votes in the most recent ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

• The Jackets’ winning streak was stopped at 15 games, officially the 2nd longest winning streak in program history & longest since setting the program record (19) in 2007.

• The Jackets have tied the program record for the best start to ACC play, going 6-0 for the first time since 2002. It’s the longest conference winning streak since winning 10 in a row back in 2012.

• Tech swept its first ACC series vs. Pitt. All three games ended in a run-rule – the 1st run-rule ACC sweep in program history.

• GT swept an ACC series on the road (last week at NC State) for the first time since 2018.

• The Jackets have won four of six ACC games via mercy-rule, tied for the most ACC run-rule victories since 2010 (6).

• The Jackets have won 14 consecutive home games dating back to Feb. 11, tied for the 4th longest home winning streak in the country and the longest since winning 17-straight between the end of the 2021 season and start of 2022.

• Tech has come from behind in 11 of its 18 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.4 runs, with five come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule, including Sunday at NC State.

• GT has now hit 48 home runs this season, tied with No. 1 Oklahoma for most among Power 5 teams and 2nd most in Division I. The Jackets have tied their total HR output from last season while playing in less than half of the total games.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 15 across DI in batting average (11th – .345), on-base % (9th – .440), slugging % (5th – .630), doubles (15th – 44), home runs (2nd – 48) double plays/game (9th – 0.62) and walks (7th – 101).

• Tech is the only team in the nation with 3 players at 9 HR or more (Sara Beth Allen, Mallorie Black and Madison Dobbins) – those three players all own 9 HR this year, tied for the most in the ACC. Their combined 27 home runs would be the third most in the ACC, behind only Virginia Tech and Florida St.

• Dobbins and Black lead the ACC and are tied for 7th in the nation with 34 RBI.

• Tech is the only team in the nation with multiple players in the Top 10 for RBI – Dobbins (7th – 34) & Black (7th – 34) – and the only team with three players in the Top 30 – Dobbins (7th – 34), Black (7th – 34) & Tiffany Domingue (27th – 28)

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in runs (192), doubles (44), home runs (48), RBI (179), slugging pct (.630) and walks (103).

• Sara Beth Allen is 2nd the ACC in on-base+slugging (1.460), owning the second-best slugging percentage (.884) and the fourth best on-base (.576). She is second in the ACC and 6th in Division I in walks, drawing 22 free bases.

• Mallorie Black and Ella Edgmon are second and fourth in the conference in runs scored, coming in at 31 and 30 respectively. Edgmon has scored 15 runs in ACC play already, the only player in the conference with double digit runs scored.

• Softball America ranked four Jackets in their Top 10 position rankings: Allen was named No. 1 among UTL, Black No. 2 for 3B, Dobbins No. 10 in the outfield and Domingue No. 10 at 2B.

• The GT pitching staff has allowed only 10 runs through the first six games of ACC play, the fewest runs allowed through six ACC games since 2005.

• Chandler Dennis notched her third save of the season over the weekend. It was her 8th career save – the second-most in program history, eight shy of the program record. Blake Neleman’s next save will tie her for 3rd on the all-time list.

• Neleman recorded her 600th career strikeout last game, just the 2nd Jacket to ever reach 600 Ks, also Jessica Sallinger. (2002-05).

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

