No. 24 Jackets Readies for NCAA Tournament

THE FLATS – No. 24 Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action in the postseason, making its 24th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament this weekend. The Yellow Jackets open the tournament taking on No. 39 Illinois in the first round. University of Texas will serve as host to the first and second rounds.

No. 24 GEORGIA TECH (13-9, 9-4 ACC) vs. No. 39 ILLINOIS (17-9, 8-3 Big Ten)

Saturday, May 4, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. ET | Austin, Texas | Texas Tennis Center

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech looks to secure a spot in the NCAA Championships second round for the 23rd time in program history when it faces Illinois on Saturday to open the tournament. The winner from Saturday’s match will meet either Harvard or host, No. 9 Texas in the second-round matchup on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST.

SCOUTING TECH: The Yellow Jackets are coming off the ACC Tournament where they dropped a heartbreaker to Clemson in the opening round. Tech has won five of its past seven matches entering the tournament this weekend. Last year, Tech traveled to Florida for the first two rounds, defeating UCF in opening round action before falling to the Gators in the second round.

SCOUTING ILLINOIS: The Illini come into the weekend having won six of their past nine outings after falling to Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Illinois is making its 15th appearance in the NCAA Tournament after securing a second-consecutive bid. Carrying 17 wins into the tournament ties for the 10th-most in a season in program history. The Illini are 4-14 when competing in the NCAA Tournament. Tech owns a 2-0 record when competing against Illinois.

ITA RANKINGS

No. 24 Georgia Tech

No. 38 Carol Lee

No. 21 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 63 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach

No. 39 Illinois

No. 70 Megan Heuser/Alice Xu

No. 82 Katherine Duong/Megan Heuser

No. 9 Texas

No. 20 Malaika Rapolu

No. 30 Sabina Zeynalova

No. 42 Tanya Sasnouskaya

No. 85 Charlotte Chavatipon

No. 122 Taisiya Pachkaleva

No. 19 Taisiya Pachkaleva/Sabina Zeynolva

No. 34 Malaika Rapolu/Tanya Sasnouskaya

No. 54 Taisiya Pachkelva/Nicole Rivkin

No. 85 Charlotte Cahvatipon/Tanya Sasnouskaya

