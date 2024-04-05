No. 22 Women’s Tennis Blanks Clemson, 4-0

THE FLATS – No. 22 Georgia Tech cruised to its fourth-straight win on Friday afternoon, sweeping Clemson, 4-0, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The win pushed the Yellow Jackets to 12-7 overall and 8-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Doubles

Georgia Tech gained the early match lead, taking wins on courts two and three for the doubles point. On court two, Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach made quick work of Cristina Mayorova and Leigh Van Zyl, not dropping a game en route to a 6-0 victory. The Yellow Jackets were racing to a finish on courts one and three, but Kylie Bilchev and Scarlett Nicholson crossed the finish line first. Facing Sophia Hatton and Alina Tsyurpalevych, the Jackets gained a 3-1 lead before the Tigers won the next game. Bilchev and Nicholson answered winning the final three games, clinching the doubles point with a 6-2 victory.

Singles

Three straight-set singles victories from the Yellow Jackets clinched the match at 4-0. Sharabura extended Tech’s lead from court six, rolling to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Alina Tsyurpalevych. After gaining the set lead, Sharabura and Tsyurpalevych were knotted at 2-all early in the second set before the Jacket gained a 4-3 edge. Sharabura sealed the win, 6-3, in the second set.

Competing on court four, Nicholson put the Yellow Jackets up 3-0, dropping only four games against Jenna Thompson. Nicholson gained control early in the first set, 4-2, before Thompson rallied back to 5-4. The Jacket took the first set, 6-4, and maintained momentum in the second set to put Georgia Tech on the verge of victory.

A double-fault from Clemson in the second set sealed Tech’s win on court one as Lee pocketed a 6-0, 7-5 decision over Eleni Louka. After rolling in the first set, Lee jumped out with a 3-1 lead in the second set before Louka fought back to 3-3. The pair stood on serve at 5-all before Lee won the next two games to clinch the win.

Georgia Tech readies for its final two home matches of the season next weekend. The Yellow Jackets begin their final stretch with NC State on Friday, April 12. First serve is slated for 4 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 18 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Eleni Louka/Jenna Thompson (CU) 5-4, DNF

2. Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Cristina Mayorova/Leigh Van Zyl (CU) 6-0

3. Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Sophia Hatton/Alina Tsyurpalevych (CU) 6-2*

Order of finish: 2,3*

*Clinched

Singles

1. No. 53 Carol Lee (GT) def. Eleni Louka (CU) 6-0, 7-5*

2. Kylie Bilchev (GT) vs. Cristina Mayorova (CU) 7-5, DNF

3. Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Daniella Medvedeva (CU) 7-5, 2-0, DNF

4. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Jenna Thompson (CU) 6-4, 6-0

5. Mahak Jain (GT) vs. Sophia Hatton (CU) 2-6, 3-3, DNF

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Alina Tsyurpalevych (CU) 6-1, 6-3

Order of finish: 6,4,1*

