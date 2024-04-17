No. 22 Jackets Set for ACC Championship

THE FLATS – No. 22 Georgia Tech women’s tennis closed out the regular season victorious and heads into the 2024 ACC Tennis Championship this week. The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets open tournament play on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tech will face No. 13-seeded Clemson.

GEORGIA TECH (13-8, 9-4 ACC) vs. CLEMSON (12-12, 2-10 ACC)

Thursday, April 18, 2024 | 3:30 p.m. ET | Cary, N.C. | Cary Tennis Park

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech seeks its fifth ACC Championship this week in Cary, owning four tournament titles in program history. The Jackets carry a 13-8 overall record into tournament week and finished the ACC regular season at 9-4. Last season, Tech earned the No. 7 seed and advanced to the semifinals after downing Syracuse and Duke.

SCOUTING TECH: The Yellow Jackets jumped to the No. 20 in the latest ITA national rankings released on Tuesday. Tech dropped a hard-fought match to NC State before rebounding with a dominating 6-1 win over Wake Forest to conclude regular season action. Carol Lee moved to No. 44 in the singles rankings, while Tech boasts a pair of doubles teams in the rankings with No. 16 Lee and Kate Sharabura and No. 52 Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach.

SCOUTING CLEMSON: The Tigers look to snap a four-match skid on Wednesday in its opening round match. Clemson was last victorious in a 4-3 victory over Louisville on March 28. Clemson picked up ACC wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville this season.

ITA RANKINGS

No. 22 Georgia Tech

No. 44 Carol Lee

No. 16 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 52 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach

