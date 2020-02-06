No. 22 Jackets Ready for #ITAIndoors

THE FLATS – No. 22 Georgia Tech women’s tennis heads to Chicago for the 33rd annual ITA National Team Indoor Championships set to be played Feb. 7-10 at XS Tennis Village on the campus of the University Illinois. The Yellow Jackets open the tournament at Friday at 4:30 pm EST against No. 12 Ohio State.

THE SCENE: Sixteen of the top Division I women’s teams will battle for the National Indoor crown. The field boasts the top 12 teams in the current ITA national team rankings and is rounded out by four additional qualifiers. The event is single-elimination our four days with the winner decided on Monday. Although the tournament is single-elimination, each team is guaranteed three dual-matches over the course of the weekend.

The Yellow Jackets (8-2) hosted two top-10 opponents last week to prep for Indoors, falling to Georgia and Texas. Rosie Garcia Gross took home a pair of singles wins over the Lady Bulldogs and Longhorns, while Victoria Flores pocketed her third win over a ranked opponent against Georgia. Flores stands at 5-2 in dual play this season, while Garcia Gross boasts a 6-1 dual record.

Ohio State, which earned the No. 8 seed in the tournament, brings a 3-0 record into Friday’s matchup. The Buckeyes are making their fifth appearance in the tournament, including a 2019 showing where they fell to Duke in the opening round. This season, Ohio State has collected wins over Wake Forest, Oklahoma State and Duke. Shiori Fukuda leads the Buckeyes from the top court with a 3-0 record.

The Yellow Jackets and Buckeyes have meet eight times with the series tied, 4-4, after Tech defeated Ohio State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last season. Nami Otsuka clinched the match after Tech dropped the doubles point and the first singles match. The teams met twice last season with Ohio State claiming the first meeting in ITA Kick-Off Weekend action.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 8 Shiori Fukuda – Ohio State

No. 49 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 60 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 62 Irina Cantos Siemers – Ohio State

No. 93 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

No. 99 Danielle Wolf – Ohio State

Doubles

No. 37 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

