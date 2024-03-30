No. 20 Jackets Dominate Louisville, 7-0

THE FLATS – No. 20 Georgia Tech extended its win streak to three-straight, collecting a 7-0 victory over Louisville on Saturday afternoon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The win pushed the Yellow Jackets to 11-7 overall and 7-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Doubles

Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura used only 19 minutes to pocket a 6-0 victory on court one over Lika Peresypkina and Allie Gretkowski to give the Jackets the edge in doubles. Less than 10 minutes later, Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach clinched the doubles point from court two. Facing Jamilah Snells and Berta Miret, the Yellow Jackets opened a 3-1 lead and never looked back, sealing the early Tech lead with a 6-2 victory.

Singles

Georgia Tech completed the sweep over Louisville, pocketing all six singles matches. Sharabura wrapped up first on court six, topping Allie Gretkowski in straight-sets. Sharabura cruised in the first set, 6-2, and raced out with a 5-0 lead in the second before closing out the win, 6-2, 6-1, in just under an hour.

Mahak Jain extended Tech’s lead, collecting a straight-set triumph on court five over Ibifuro Clement. Jain won the first three games of the opening set to establish control and never looked back, defeating Clement, 6-2, 6-0, to give the Jackets a 3-0 match lead.

Lee clinched the win at the top position, edging Snells, for a 4-0 triumph. Lee dropped only one game in the first set, 6-1, and grabbed a quick 4-1 lead to open the second. Snells worked back to 5-4, but Lee took the second, 6-4, to clinch the match.

The Jackets claimed the final three matches to complete the sweep. Cruz pushed Tech in front, 5-0, downing Germany Davis on court three, 6-1, 6-4, to go undefeated this weekend. Scarlett Nicholson split sets with Miret on court three, forcing the match into a super tiebreak. Miret opened the tiebreak with a 4-1 lead before Nicholson rallied back to 4-4. Nicholson would push out with an 8-6 lead and seal the win, 10-8, to setup a 6-0 Georgia Tech lead.

Play concluded on court two where Bilchev split sets with Peresypkina, 7-6, 3-6. In the super tiebreak, Bilchev worked out to a 7-5 lead before closing out the win, 10-7, to account for the final 7-0 victory.

Georgia Tech continues this homestand on Friday, April 5 against Clemson. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 12 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Lika Peresypkina/Allie Gretkowski (LOU) 6-0

2. Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Jamilah Snells/Berta Miret (LOU) 6-2*

3. Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Lillian Mould/Germany Davis (LOU) 2-4, DNF

Order of finish: 1,2*

*Clinched

Singles

1. No. 45 Carol Lee (GT) def. Jamilah Snells (LOU) 6-1, 6-4*

2. Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Lika Peresypkina (LOU) 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 1-0 (10-7)

3. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Germany Davis (LOU) 6-1, 6-4

4. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Berta Miret (LOU) 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8)

5. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Ibifuro Clement (LOU) 6-2, 6-0

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Allie Gretkowski (LOU) 6-2, 6-1

Order of finish: 6,5,1*,3,4,2

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com