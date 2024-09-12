No. 15 Tech Sweeps Past South Alabama

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech volleyball (6-1) won its sixth match in a row on Thursday night, taking down South Alabama (1-5) in straight sets: 25-21, 25-19, 25-12. The Yellow Jackets seemed to get better as the match went on, posting a .458 team hitting percentage in the third to send another sold-out O’Keefe crowd home happy.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – USA 21)

Tech took a quick lead in the match, up 7-3 over the Jaguars. South got some momentum and answered with some points of their own, cutting the lead to 14-13. South then tied the match at 17-17, and the teams exchanged points deep into set one, before Tech took a 23-21 lead and forced a Jaguar timeout. The Yellow Jackets rattled off two quick points and took the set 25-21. Tamara Otene and Bianca Bertolino both had three kills in set one. Defensively, Sofia Velez had five digs.

Set 2 (GT 25 – USA 19)

Set two opened with the teams trading points, before Tech used a 6-1 run to take a 10-4 run and forcing a South Alabama timeout. South Alabama used three-straight points to cut into the Tech lead, but the Yellow Jackets kept the lead (15-12). South Alabama did not go away easily, using a 4-0 scoring run to cut the tie the match at 17-17. The Yellow Jackets closed the set with a 8-2 run and an ace from Tamara Otene, to take a 2-0 lead. Otene added four more kills in the set, while Bertolino had three.

Set 3 (GT 25– USA 12)

The Yellow Jackets carried their momentum into set three, taking a quick 12-5 lead over the visiting Jaguars. The Jaguars called their second timeout early, with Tech holding a 15-6 lead. Tech momentum did not slow down, with the home squad reaching the 20-point mark first, leading 20-10. Tech closed out the night with a Bianca Bertolino kill, claiming set three 25-12 and sweeping the night, 3-0. Tamara Otene led the Yellow Jacket attack with 12 kills, with Bertolino totaling 10. Sofia Velez totaled 12 digs, while Luanna Emiliano adding in seven.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech closes play in the Georgia Tech Classic Friday night, hosting Alabama State Friday (Sept. 13) at 7:30 p.m. in O’Keefe Gym. The match will be streamed live on ACCNX.

