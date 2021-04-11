No. 15 Jackets Top No. 46 Notre Dame, 4-3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – No. 15 Georgia Tech erased a 2-0 deficit and won four singles victories in South Bend to upend No. 46 Notre Dame, 4-3, Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets collected a straight set win from Carol Lee and a trio of three-set victories to improve to 14-9 overall and 7-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

DOUBLES – Notre Dame (11-12, 5-9 ACC) took the early advantage in doubles, capturing a 6-4 decision on court two, but Tech’s No. 1-ranked doubles team of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores collected a win at the top spot to level the doubles field. After falling behind an early break to Cameron Corse and Page Freeman, 2-0, the Jackets rattled off the next three games to take a 3-2 lead. Flores and Jones extended their lead to 6-5 and pocketed the match, 7-5, leaving the doubles point to be decided on court three where Carol Lee and Monika Dedaj faced Julia Andreach and Yashna Yellayi. It was a tight battle on court three as the foes were on serve at 5-all before the Fighting Irish won the next two games to edge the Jackets, 7-5, and take the doubles point for the 1-0 match lead.

SINGLES: Georgia Tech fell into a 2-0 deficit quickly in singles action after Ally Bojczuk defeated Gia Cohen on court three, 6-3, 6-1, but the Yellow Jackets took the next three matches to erase the deficit and gain the lead, 3-2. Lee put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard with a victory on court four. On serve at 3-3 in the opening set against Julia Lilien, Lee captured the first set, 6-4, and cruised in the second set, 6-2, to setup a 2-1 match.

Flores knotted the match at 2-all, wining on court two. Competing against No. 78 Freeman, Flores rebounded from dropping the first set, 6-2, to cruise in the second, 6-3, and force a deciding set. Flores and Freeman were on serve at 4-all in the final set before the Jacket took a 5-4 edge. Freeman held off match point to move to 5-5, but Flores won the next two games to take the set, 7-5.

Minutes later, Jones handed Tech its first lead of the match, topping Corse at the top singles spot. Jones rolled in the first set, 6-1, but Corse battled in the second set to force a tiebreak. The Jacket held two match points in the tiebreaker, but Corse pulled out the 10-8 victory to force a third set. Jones raced out with a 3-0 lead and never looked back, taking the set, 6-1, to put the Jackets up 3-2.

Mahak Jain clinched the match for the Yellow Jackets from the five spot. After dropping a hard-fought opening set in a tiebreak, Jain took a 5-4 lead over Andreach in the second set and split sets, pocketing the second, 6-4. Jain gained momentum quickly in the third set, winning an early break and rolled to a 6-1 triumph, clinching the match at 4-2 for the Jackets.

Notre Dame concluded singles play winning on court six, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2, for the final 4-3 score.

UP NEXT – The Yellow Jackets are slated to have a bye weekend before heading to the ACC Tennis Championships in Rome, Ga., April 21-25.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 1 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 17 Cameron Corse/Page Freeman (ND) 7-5

2. No. 15 Ally Bojczuk/Julia Lilien (ND) def. No. 18 Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen (GT) 6-4

3. Julia Andreach/Yashna Yellayi (ND) def. Carol Lee/Monika Dedaj (GT) 7-5

Order of finish: 2,1,3

SINGLES

1. No. 2 Kenya Jones (GT) def. Cameron Corse (ND) 6-1, 6-7 (8-10), 6-1

2. No. 13 Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 78 Page Freeman (ND) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

3. Ally Bojczuk (ND) def. No. 99 Gia Cohen (GT) 6-3, 6-1

4. Carol Lee (GT) def. Julia Lilien (ND) 6-4, 6-2

5. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Julia Andreach (ND) 6-7, 6-4, 6-1

6. Yashna Yellayi (ND) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 7-6, 3-6, 6-2

Order of finish: 3,4,2,1,5,6

