No. 14 Women’s Tennis Visits Clemson Saturday

THE FLATS – The 14th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team makes its first Atlantic Coast Conference road trip of the season, traveling to Clemson for a 2 p.m. first serve at The Duckworth Family Tennis Facility on Saturday.

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech (8-5, 1-1 ACC) split its first two ACC matches to open the conference slate last weekend, defeating Miami, 4-3, before falling to No. 6 Florida State, 5-2.  Senior Kenya Jones was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week for the second time this season after going undefeated on the weekend, and topping the No. 2 singles player in the country, Miami’s Estela Perez-Somarriba. Saturday’s tilt opens a three-match road swing as the Jackets do not return home again until March 12.

Clemson (5-5, 0-2 ACC) dropped a pair of ACC decisions to Miami and Florida State to open the conference slate last weekend. The Tigers, who are guided by former Yellow Jacket Christy Lynch, picked up a 4-0 win over Wofford last Sunday and will host Kennesaw State on Sunday after welcoming Tech tomorrow.

Clemson leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 30-13, despite the Jackets winning five-straight meetings dating back to 2016.

ITA RANKINGS:
Singles
No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech
No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech
No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles
No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

