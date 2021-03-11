No. 13 Women’s Tennis Plays Host to Duke, UNC

THE FLATS – The 13th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team returns home to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex after a three-match road swing to welcome a pair of top-10 opponents. No. 6 Duke visits on Friday at 4 p.m. followed by No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday at noon.

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech (10-6, 3-2 ACC) split a pair of ACC matches on the road, most recently defeating then-No. 11 NC State last Sunday. Kenya Jones boasts a 4-1 record against league opponents in singles action, leading Tech from the top singles position with a 10-5 record overall in dual play. Jones and teammate Victoria Flores carry a 13-2 overall doubles record to pace the Yellow Jackets.

Duke (9-1, 4-0 ACC) comes into Friday’s match on a seven-match win streak, having last dropped a decision to Georgia Tech on Jan. 24 in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. The Yellow Jackets uprooted the Blue Devils in the kick-off weekend championship match to secure a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Four Blue Devils boast 10 or more singles wins overall on the season. Duke leads the all-time series against GT, 37-10, but Tech has won three of the past four.

North Carolina (13-0, 4-0 ACC) defended its ITA National Team Indoor Championships and sits atop the ACC standings alongside Duke with an unblemished league record. The Tar Heels have taken the last three matches by 7-0 decisions and will play at Clemson on Friday before visiting Atlanta for Sunday’s matinee. UNC leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 37-12, and has taken three-straight over the Jackets.

SPECTATOR ATTENDANCE FOR 2021 TENNIS SEASON



In order to maintain social distancing guidelines recommended for indoor and outdoor events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), attendance at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for this year’s men’s and women’s tennis dual matches will be strictly limited to guests of student-athletes and coaches of competing teams on the team pass list. Those in attendance at dual matches will be required to adhere to campus policies by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and sitting in designated seats. Regrettably, due to the limited capacity and health and safety protocols, matches will not be open to the general public.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 3 Alexa Graham – UNC

No. 4 Sara Daavettila – UNC

No. 6 Cameron Morra- UNC

No. 8 Kelly Chen – Duke

No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 28 Georgia Drummy – Duke

No. 29 Chloe Beck – Duke

No. 44 Margaryta Bilokin – Duke

No. 49 Makenna Jones – UNC

No. 53 Alle Sanford – UNC

No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 79 Elizabeth Scotty – UNC

No. 95 Karolina Berankova – Duke

No. 111 Meible Chi – Duke

No. 120 Fiona Crawley – UNC

No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 3 Alexa Graham/Sara Daavettila – UNC

No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 15 Makenna Jones/Alle Sanford – UNC

No. 34 Chloe Beck/Kelly Chen – Duke

No. 45 Cameron Morra/Elizabeth Scotty – UNC

No. 56 Georgia Drummy/Karolina Berankova – Duke