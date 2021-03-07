No. 13 Jackets Top No. 11 Wolfpack, 4-3

RALEIGH, N.C. – Winning the doubles point and three singles matches, No. 13 Georgia Tech women’s tennis captured a 4-3 win over No. 11 NC State Sunday afternoon. Freshman Carol Lee clinched the win in a nearly four-hour battle in Raleigh.

DOUBLES – Georgia Tech (10-6, 3-2 ACC) took a crucial doubles point winning at the top two spots. No. 5 Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores set the stage, capturing a 6-4 decision over No. 2 Anna Rogers and Alana Smith. On serve at 4-all, Jones and Flores won the next two games to pocket the match and give Tech the early advantage in doubles. The early match lead was clinched on court two where Ava Hrastar and Gia Cohen defeated No. 16 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Reami. The opponents stood at a 6-6 standstill, forcing a tiebreak where Hrastar and Cohen proved victorious, 7-3, putting the Jackets on the scoreboard.

SINGLES: The Wolfpack (7-3, 2-2 ACC) quickly leveled the score as Daniel won 6-0, 6-1 over Hrastar on court three. Jones returned the lead to Tech, capturing a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 35 Rogers at the top spot, but the lead was short-lived as NCSU knotted the score at 2-2 with a 6-4, 6-2 win on court four.

Competing on court two, Flores put the Jackets back on top, defeating No. 23 Smith in straight sets. Flores took a 4-2 lead in the first set and pocketed the opener, 7-5, before cruising to a 6-3 second set win for her third ACC victory of the season.

NC State won the next match to finish on court four, setting up a 3-3 tally as Keberle defeated Mahak Jain, 6-2, 7-6 (2), leaving the decision on court six where Carol Lee battled Rencheli. After dropping the first set, 7-6 (3), Lee rolled to a 6-0 second set to force a deciding third set. Lee trailed Rencheli early in the set, 3-1, but rattled off the next four games to take a 5-3 lead. The freshman clinched the match for Georgia Tech, winning the third set, 6-4.

UP NEXT – The Yellow Jackets return home to host Duke and North Carolina this upcoming weekend.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 2 Anna Rogers/Alana Smith (NCSU) 6-4

2. Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen (GT) def. No. 16 Jaeda Daniel/Adriana Reami (NCSU) 7-6 (7-3)

3. Sophia Sassoli/Monika Dedaj (GT) vs. Amelia Rajecki/Abigail Rencheli (NCSU) 6-5, DNF

Order of finish: 1, 2

SINGLES

1. No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) def. No. 35 Anna Rogers (NCSU) 6-3, 6-3

2. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 23 Alana Smith (NCSU) 7-5, 6-3

3. No. 38 Adriana Reami (NCSU) def. Ava Hrastar (GT) 6-0, 6-1

4. Jaeda Daniel (NCSU) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-4, 6-2

5. Lexi Keberle (NCSU) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)

6. Carol Lee (GT) def. Abigail Rencheli (NCSU) 6-7 (3-7), 6-0, 6-4

Order of finish: 3, 1, 4, 2, 5, 6

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com