No. 13 Jackets Drop Decision at No. 32 Wake Forest, 7-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 13 Georgia Tech women’s tennis dropped a tough 7-0 decision at No. 32 Wake Forest Saturday afternoon. The loss moved Tech to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

DOUBLES – The Demon Deacons took the early match lead, capturing courts two and three to claim the doubles point. Wrapping up first on court three, Anna Campana and Peyton Pesavento raced out to a comfortable 4-0 lead over Monika Dedaj and Ava Hrastar. Wake Forest took the match, 6-2, before the point was clinched on the next court where Anna Brylin and Brook Killingsworth topped Gia Cohen and Carol Lee, 6-2. Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores led 5-1 over Eliza Omirou and Carolyn Campana, but the match was abandoned when the point was clinched.

SINGLES: Wake Forest completed the match sweep, taking all six singles courts. The Demon Deacons rolled to straight-set wins on courts five and three to cushion their lead to 3-0 before the match was clinched at the six seed. Casie Wooten topped Mahak Jain, 7-5, 6-3, to secure the match at 4-0 for Wake.

Jones dropped her first ACC match of the season at the top spot, falling to No. 21 Campana, 6-2, 7-6 (1) before Killingsworth pocketed a three-set win over Hrastar on court three. Wake Forest closed out the match winning a super tiebreak on court two.

UP NEXT – The Yellow Jackets close this road swing in North Carolina, visiting No. 11 NC State on Sunday. First serve is slated for noon in Raleigh.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Eliza Omirou/Carolyn Campana (WFU) 5-1, DNF

2. Anna Brylin/Brooke Killingsworth (WFU) def. Gia Cohen/Carol Lee (GT) 6-2

3. Anna Campana/Peyton Pesavento (WFU) def. Monika Dedaj/Ava Hrastar (GT) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,2

SINGLES

1. No. 21 Carolyn Campana (WFU) def. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)

2. Anna Campana (WFU) def. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6)

3. Anna Brylin (WFU) def. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) 6-2, 6-3

4. Brooke Killingsworth (WFU) def. Ava Hrastar (GT) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

5. No. 98 Eliza Omirou (WFU) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-2, 6-1

6. Cassie Wooten (WFU) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 7-5, 6-3

Order of finish: 5, 3, 6, 1, 4, 2

